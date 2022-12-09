The Transfer Portal: How active will Clemson be?

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Will Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney be active in the transfer portal? I think they will.

We’ve entered new and unchartered territory in college football, where football players change teams based on a desire for playing time, a desire for NIL money, and too much of the time on bad advice from handlers and parents.

We wrote this morning that transferring doesn’t always work out for some guys, but it goes both ways. Sometimes a player who won’t see the field at Clemson or is buried on the depth chart leaves and that opens up a spot for a more deserving player. Sometimes, it works out, like it did for Kane Patterson and Joseph Charleston, who moved away and earning playing time.

Before we go any further I will address the biggest question I’ve been getting – which player's decision surprised you? The answer is easy – Kevin Swint.

Once quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was supplanted by Cade Klubnik last Saturday night, it was easy to see that Uiagalelei would try and find a new home. What he needs is a school with an offense that maybe doesn’t run as many RPO’s or read-option and runs something similar to what he had in school when he wasn’t really asked to run – just let him drop back and throw the ball in an offense that runs fast. Just drop and sling it. (Just a note: I never believed that social media report about Uiagalelei teaming up with his brother Matayo at UCLA. I’ve heard that USC, Ohio St., and Oregon were the frontrunners for Matayo, and he confirmed that earlier this week. USC? Not with Caleb Williams. Ohio St. has depth. But Oregon is intriguing – Bo Nix has a decision to make, and if he decides to leave, the brothers could find a home in Eugene).

We heard during the fall, right before Kobe Pace was injured, that he was thinking about the portal. We heard all during the spring that the running backs would be a three-man rotation. But he was a definite third behind Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and then he missed five games in the middle of the season. He wound up with just 30 carries on the season.

Wide receiver EJ Williams has battled injuries during his time at Clemson and has just one catch over the last eight games. He has also battled inconsistency, and you can tell he’s lost some of his confidence. Another wide receiver Dacari Collins, left early in the season.

Cornerback Fred Davis is another guy that had trouble seeing the field, and I think a change of scenery might be what he needs. LaVonta Bentley is behind both Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter, freshman Wade Woodaz and his athletic ability was used frequently, and Bentley wants an opportunity to see the field on a consistent basis. Linebacker Sergio Allen had trouble getting on the field his first few years and also is looking elsewhere.

Quarterback Billy Wiles has impressed during camps and scrimmages, but with Klubnik, Hunter Helms, and the arrival of Christopher Vizzina, his path to playing time appears closed.

That leaves Swint, who made the transition from linebacker to defensive end when he arrived on campus. Swint played in all 13 games for the Tigers this season, finishing with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. He signed with Clemson in 2020 as a four-star prospect.

With so many expected departures at defensive end, it appeared that Swint would get his shot to impress this spring and would be in line for a starting spot. It makes me wonder if he’s heard that both Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll are considering returning. That’s what makes the most sense to me, and I’ve heard that Thomas is seriously mulling a return.

So, will Clemson dip into the portal to replace some of these guys? I think so. I confirmed Friday that corners coach Mike Reed has been in touch with Virginia transfer Fentrell Cypress, II. Cypress had a breakout season for the Cavs, starting nine games, recording 39 tackles and 14 passes defended. He broke up an average of 1.44 passes per game, which led the entire Atlantic Coast Conference. Cypress ranked 11th in all of college football in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade, allowing only 18 receptions all season.

There is no doubt Cypress would come in and compete for a starting spot, and if he won that job, would give the Tigers a formidable duo with Nate Wiggins.

I spoke with someone recently about the Tigers and the portal, and he smiled and said, “If you only knew.” That tells me that the coaches and Danny Pearman are actively looking for the right fit. Welcome to the new December.