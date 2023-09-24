Swinney says watching FSU film was "brutally painful"

Clemson’s loss to Florida St. wasn’t pretty to watch at the end, and it wasn’t much better for the coaches watching film. But head coach Dabo Swinney says he still has a team that’s capable of big things, starting this week at Syracuse. Clemson plays at Syracuse at noon next Saturday. The Orange are 4-0 after defeating Army, while Clemson is 2-2 after dropping a 31-24 overtime decision to Florida St. Sunday. "Nothing has changed since last night. Brutally painful to watch it all over again. So many opportunities to win the game,” Swinney said during his Sunday night teleconference. “Our players and coaches absolutely laid it on the line. We did a lot of things again that indicate winning. We out-gained them, we were physical, more first downs, never trailed in regulation ... so many good things. We just literally needed one more play to win the game ... offense, defense, kicking game. Our guys played their tails off. That's as good a second half of defense as I've seen in a long time. We held them to one-yard rushing in the second half. They were 5-of-15 on third down. We did a lot of things. We just had a few critical errors.” Swinney said the offense played well, but turnovers have been the story in the two losses. “I am super proud of our players and how they played. Offensively, same as defense. So many good things. Cade Klubnik had his best game. Our receivers, backs and tight ends made plays,” Swinney said. “We had three starters out. Our offensive line did not give up a sack. You feel like you're about to go up by two scores and we give up the sack and TD. That has been the story of our two losses. It's not just a turnover. It's points off turnovers. I have never been a part of anything like that. It's painful. I do know that worm will turn. It's really that simple. That's why we're 2-2. We can't let the scoreboard make us lose sight of the good things that we are doing. "We really laid it on the line. Tough, tough game to bounce back from. Our guys will do that. We are made of the right things. We will bounce back. I know our record isn't what we want it to be, but if we continue to play like we're playing, we'll have a good year.” Swinney said cornerback Nate Wiggins has a bone bruise and might even be able to play this week. ‘ "Injury-wise, we came through pretty good. We got a best-case scenario with Nate Wiggins. Everybody else looks to be good ... just some normal treatment,” Swinney said. "Just more of a bone bruise. No ligament damage, so that's the good news." Clemson’s turnovers through four games haven’t been the garden variety turnover – they’ve been catastrophic – and Swinney said he’s never seen anything like it. But he knows his team still has the chance to be special. “No I have not. I've had people look it up. It's just crazy. Last year we gave up 38 points off of turnovers in 14 games. We have given up 36 in four games this year,” he said. “I know no one wants to hear that, but those are the facts. We have lost games around here where I am pissed off because we played terrible or whatever, but our guys have played their butts off. We have just had some crazy situations. I know what perception is, but the reality is we are just several plays away from being undefeated and in the top 5. We can still be a hell of a team. "I've just never been a part of anything like this ... crazy stuff, pick-sixes, scoop-and-scores. Literally yesterday you change one play whether it's offense or defense or special teams and we win. It's that simple. We're playing better now than we were in the first few games of 2016. We had six turnovers in the first four games that year but gave up no points off of that.” How does the team respond? "It's one of those things where we have to keep going and press on. I've been doing it long enough to know that we will get our way through it. You'll have adversity and crazy things go against you. We know what perception and reality is. We will keep pressing on and moving forward. We have played better every single week as far as what you have to do to win games ... physicality, execution, details. The ball security and titanic proportion of those issues have cost us two games." The loss will linger with other losses Swinney has experienced. "That one will leave a scar. I'll live with that one forever. Probably the 2010 Florida State game down there we led the entire game,” he said. “You look at Auburn in 2010 and maybe the 2014 FSU game. Maybe the 2015 natty. That's how I felt. All of those games you felt like you did everything you needed to do to win. And those stick with you. I have a lot of scars. But those scars healed up and we keep fighting for another day. We have a bunch of great people here. Let's see if we can find a way to win this week. Tomorrow is a big day with our team. We'll reset this thing. It's another tough challenge this week." The Orange are led by big quarterback Garrett Shrader. "I am just diving into all that. I mean it starts with him ... Garrett Shrader is a good football player, a big lumberjack. We will be diving into that all night tonight,” he said. “I know all I need to know about them defensively. They will get after you up front. They have a good offensive line and a QB who is a problem. And it is a tough place to go play. It is another huge battle. For us, we have to find a way to win a game and not lose."

