Reaction: Klubnik, Clemson offense happy to control the action against Owls

CLEMSON - It may not have been a perfect game for the Tigers playing Florida Atlantic, but they were able to accomplish something they had not been able to all season: no turnovers on offense. Ironically, sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik actually finished the game with the least amount of passing yards he has had in the 2023 campaign (169). However, he was able to tally three passing touchdowns. Overall, Klubnik thought that the offense functioned well. “Just really happy with the way that we controlled the football. We took what they gave us and that’s the biggest thing,” Klubnik said. “Shots are going to be made, but you don’t have to force them. So, we just took what they were giving us and, just very happy with the way that we kind of ran the football down the field.” The receivers were a concern coming into this season. However, the Tigers are consistently finding ways to spread the ball around. In the Florida Atlantic game, 14 players caught at least one pass. Communication is always essential between a quarterback and his receivers; that is definitely present now with Klubnik. “I feel like we’re just on the same page. The biggest thing is just the communication we’ve had,” Klubnik said. “I just feel like we have answers, and the way they’re seeing the game is on another level. I’m just really proud of them.” One player who really stood above the rest was true freshman receiver Tyler Brown. Prior to this game, he had not caught a touchdown in a college game. That changed very early in the game when he scored the first offensive touchdown for the Tigers. He would score another touchdown later, making him and sophomore receiver Antonio Williams the only two Clemson players this season with multiple receiving touchdowns. For Brown, it appears part of what is helping him now is how he is settling into the environment at Clemson. “I’m starting to finally get comfortable,” Brown said. “But when I first got here, it was just, it took me a minute to take it all in and just wrap my head around what’s going on. But, just honestly a blessing, man. Ever since I got here, I’ve been getting closer to God and just, everything’s just going so smoothly. It feels surreal for sure.” He was not without a critical mistake, though, because this game was not without a turnover for the Tigers. That turnover just happened on special teams when Brown muffed a punt, and the Owls recovered it. Unlike most freshmen, Brown was able to come back from this mistake. In fact, it was after the muffed punt that he scored his second touchdown. “Honestly, Coach Swinney, he definitely relies on the fact that don’t keep your highs too high or your lows too low,” Brown said regarding his muffed punt. “You always got to keep working, keep pushing forward, don’t let no things like that get to you.” Because of the lead that Clemson had late in the game, Klubnik eventually came out, giving redshirt junior quarterback Hunter Helms a chance to lead the offense once again. Like last week against Charleston Southern, Helms successfully led a touchdown drive to help the Tigers extend their lead. “He did exactly what I know he can do. Just, it was awesome,” Klubnik said on Helms. “It was awesome to see, you know, back-to-back games and just marching the team downfield … Just shows what he can do whenever he gets in there. Just really proud of him.” The offense will face its biggest challenge yet when Clemson faces No. 3 Florida State on Saturday, September 23 (Noon / ABC). The Seminoles are currently 3-0 after narrowly escaping Boston College. However, the Eagles got 152 rushing yards on Florida State, potentially showing a glaring weakness that the Tigers can take advantage of.

