Protecting Klubnik's blindside, plus two studs at defensive tackle who will play key roles

We are looking at what we think are the Top 30 players for the Tigers this season. This list looks at a few different factors – the depth chart being the most important part – but also how valuable that player is to the team, how much depth is at that spot, and how much that player will contribute this season.

The next installment has Nos. 6, 5, and 4 and features a young player who will be trusted to protect Cade Klubnik and two defensive tackles who returned for a final run at a championship.

No. 6, Tristan Leigh, OT

It appears that Leigh will get the first opportunity to protect Cade Klubnik’s blindside and start at left tackle. He replaces Jordan McFadden.

Leigh enters 2023, having played 70 snaps over seven career games. He arrived on campus as one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation - he was ranked in the top 25 among all prospects by Rivals.com, ESPN.com and 247Sports and listed as the No. 15 overall player and a five-star prospect by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player from Virginia. Rivals.com listed him as the 17th-best overall player, the fourth-best offensive tackle and top player from Virginia.

But when he arrived at Clemson, he needed to transform his body and then learn the techniques necessary to compete at this level. Along the way, he’s been a great teammate and impressed his fellow players and his coaches.

“He’s one of my favorite kids on this team because nobody works harder than Tristan Leigh,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of Clemson’s spring game. “And he’s one of those guys that has fully taken advantage of this spring. He didn’t get to play in ’20 because of COVID, and just one of them big guys that got sloppy and out of shape. And when he got here, he wasn’t very strong and just had so much to learn.”

Leigh said he simply wanted to show he belongs and didn’t pay attention to all of the star ratings.

"I'm just another guy. You come out here thinking that stuff matters, it won't go well,” Leigh said.

"Be more consistent. That's what I'm striving to do. I feel like if something were to set me back, it would be (not) showing up every day and playing at the highest level. Some days you have a bad day. I'm trying to be great every single day and I feel like if I do that everything else will take care of itself."

Leigh said he is trying to combine effort with technique.

"Honestly it's both. Mixing the two,” Leigh said. “Sometimes my effort is great and I'm fast off the ball but I false start. Or vice versa, take the right footwork, but not explosive enough. I feel like putting it all together is what I have to do."

Swinney bragged on Leigh and said the rising sophomore has put in the work needed to be great.

“He’s really, really worked hard,” Swinney said. “He’s one of the guys I’m so proud of because a lot of guys aren’t very self-aware, and he is, and he has really worked hard to just do everything he needs to do to be a better version of himself – whether it’s physically, nutritionally, weight room wise, film wise, knowledge wise. He’s just a guy that works all the time.”

Swinney also likes that Leigh wants to become a better version of himself.

“It’s very important to him to be a great player,” Swinney said. “So, he’s so far from the guy that showed up here, but he’s still a young player. But really pleased. He’s done some really good things. He’s missed some plays, too, just communication and things. But nobody wants it more than Tristan, that’s for sure.”

No. 5, Ruke Orhorhoro, and No. 4, Tyler Davis, DT

Clemson has quality depth at the defensive tackle spot, and it starts with the return of two of the Tigers’ best defenders in Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis. Orhorhoro enters 2023 credited with 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,114 career snaps over 41 games (18 starts). He played two snaps on offense in 2021 and one snap in 2022 in Clemson’s jumbo package.