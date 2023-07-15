|
Protecting Klubnik's blindside, plus two studs at defensive tackle who will play key roles
|2023 Jul 16, Sun 07:00- -
Our first interviews of the 2023 preseason take place Tuesday, so we are down to the final six top players for this year.
We are looking at what we think are the Top 30 players for the Tigers this season. This list looks at a few different factors – the depth chart being the most important part – but also how valuable that player is to the team, how much depth is at that spot, and how much that player will contribute this season. The next installment has Nos. 6, 5, and 4 and features a young player who will be trusted to protect Cade Klubnik and two defensive tackles who returned for a final run at a championship. 30. DE Tomarrion Parker, 29. CB Jeadyn Lukus, 28. OL Mitchell Mayes 27. RG Walker Parks, 26. P Aidan Swanson, 25. WR Beaux Collins 24. DE Justin Mascoll, 23. S Jalyn Phillips, 22. LB/S Wade Woodaz 21. RB Phil Mafah, 20. C Will Putnam, 19. CB Sheridan Jones 18. OT Blake Miller, 17. WR Antonio Williams, 16. TE Jake Briningstool 15. WR Cole Turner, 14. CB Nate Wiggins, 13. S RJ Mickens 12. DL Peter Woods, 11. S Andrew Mukuba, 10. DE Xavier Thomas 9. WR Adam Randall, 8. PK Robert Gunn, 7. RB Will Shipley No. 6, Tristan Leigh, OT It appears that Leigh will get the first opportunity to protect Cade Klubnik’s blindside and start at left tackle. He replaces Jordan McFadden. Leigh enters 2023, having played 70 snaps over seven career games. He arrived on campus as one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation - he was ranked in the top 25 among all prospects by Rivals.com, ESPN.com and 247Sports and listed as the No. 15 overall player and a five-star prospect by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player from Virginia. Rivals.com listed him as the 17th-best overall player, the fourth-best offensive tackle and top player from Virginia. But when he arrived at Clemson, he needed to transform his body and then learn the techniques necessary to compete at this level. Along the way, he’s been a great teammate and impressed his fellow players and his coaches. “He’s one of my favorite kids on this team because nobody works harder than Tristan Leigh,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of Clemson’s spring game. “And he’s one of those guys that has fully taken advantage of this spring. He didn’t get to play in ’20 because of COVID, and just one of them big guys that got sloppy and out of shape. And when he got here, he wasn’t very strong and just had so much to learn.” Leigh said he simply wanted to show he belongs and didn’t pay attention to all of the star ratings. "I'm just another guy. You come out here thinking that stuff matters, it won't go well,” Leigh said. "Be more consistent. That's what I'm striving to do. I feel like if something were to set me back, it would be (not) showing up every day and playing at the highest level. Some days you have a bad day. I'm trying to be great every single day and I feel like if I do that everything else will take care of itself." Leigh said he is trying to combine effort with technique. "Honestly it's both. Mixing the two,” Leigh said. “Sometimes my effort is great and I'm fast off the ball but I false start. Or vice versa, take the right footwork, but not explosive enough. I feel like putting it all together is what I have to do." Swinney bragged on Leigh and said the rising sophomore has put in the work needed to be great. “He’s really, really worked hard,” Swinney said. “He’s one of the guys I’m so proud of because a lot of guys aren’t very self-aware, and he is, and he has really worked hard to just do everything he needs to do to be a better version of himself – whether it’s physically, nutritionally, weight room wise, film wise, knowledge wise. He’s just a guy that works all the time.” Swinney also likes that Leigh wants to become a better version of himself. “It’s very important to him to be a great player,” Swinney said. “So, he’s so far from the guy that showed up here, but he’s still a young player. But really pleased. He’s done some really good things. He’s missed some plays, too, just communication and things. But nobody wants it more than Tristan, that’s for sure.” No. 5, Ruke Orhorhoro, and No. 4, Tyler Davis, DT Clemson has quality depth at the defensive tackle spot, and it starts with the return of two of the Tigers’ best defenders in Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis. Orhorhoro enters 2023 credited with 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,114 career snaps over 41 games (18 starts). He played two snaps on offense in 2021 and one snap in 2022 in Clemson’s jumbo package.
Top Tigers for 2023
No. 6, Tristan Leigh, OT
It appears that Leigh will get the first opportunity to protect Cade Klubnik’s blindside and start at left tackle. He replaces Jordan McFadden.
Leigh enters 2023, having played 70 snaps over seven career games. He arrived on campus as one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation - he was ranked in the top 25 among all prospects by Rivals.com, ESPN.com and 247Sports and listed as the No. 15 overall player and a five-star prospect by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player from Virginia. Rivals.com listed him as the 17th-best overall player, the fourth-best offensive tackle and top player from Virginia.
But when he arrived at Clemson, he needed to transform his body and then learn the techniques necessary to compete at this level. Along the way, he’s been a great teammate and impressed his fellow players and his coaches.
“He’s one of my favorite kids on this team because nobody works harder than Tristan Leigh,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of Clemson’s spring game. “And he’s one of those guys that has fully taken advantage of this spring. He didn’t get to play in ’20 because of COVID, and just one of them big guys that got sloppy and out of shape. And when he got here, he wasn’t very strong and just had so much to learn.”
Leigh said he simply wanted to show he belongs and didn’t pay attention to all of the star ratings.
"I'm just another guy. You come out here thinking that stuff matters, it won't go well,” Leigh said.
"Be more consistent. That's what I'm striving to do. I feel like if something were to set me back, it would be (not) showing up every day and playing at the highest level. Some days you have a bad day. I'm trying to be great every single day and I feel like if I do that everything else will take care of itself."
Leigh said he is trying to combine effort with technique.
"Honestly it's both. Mixing the two,” Leigh said. “Sometimes my effort is great and I'm fast off the ball but I false start. Or vice versa, take the right footwork, but not explosive enough. I feel like putting it all together is what I have to do."
Swinney bragged on Leigh and said the rising sophomore has put in the work needed to be great.
“He’s really, really worked hard,” Swinney said. “He’s one of the guys I’m so proud of because a lot of guys aren’t very self-aware, and he is, and he has really worked hard to just do everything he needs to do to be a better version of himself – whether it’s physically, nutritionally, weight room wise, film wise, knowledge wise. He’s just a guy that works all the time.”
Swinney also likes that Leigh wants to become a better version of himself.
“It’s very important to him to be a great player,” Swinney said. “So, he’s so far from the guy that showed up here, but he’s still a young player. But really pleased. He’s done some really good things. He’s missed some plays, too, just communication and things. But nobody wants it more than Tristan, that’s for sure.”
No. 5, Ruke Orhorhoro, and No. 4, Tyler Davis, DT
Clemson has quality depth at the defensive tackle spot, and it starts with the return of two of the Tigers’ best defenders in Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis. Orhorhoro enters 2023 credited with 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,114 career snaps over 41 games (18 starts). He played two snaps on offense in 2021 and one snap in 2022 in Clemson’s jumbo package.
Davis was a 2022 All-American who is also a three-time All-ACC selection, including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022. He enters 2023 tied with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and William Perry (three each) for the most career All-ACC selections by a defensive tackle in Clemson history, company befitting a player nicknamed “Baby Dex” by Dabo Swinney and “Mini Fridge” by former teammate K.J. Henry.
Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason said both players have one goal in mind.
“For them to come back, it was a huge deal for our defensive line,” Eason said. “They came back because they want to win a championship.”
What can Davis improve upon?
“Just eyes, hands, and footwork,” said Eason. “The ability to be able to win the one-on-ones in his pass rush. The one unique thing about him, there’s no surprise why he’s an All-American because he outworks everybody. That’s how he’s gotten the name he’s gotten, and the respect that he’s gotten, the reputation that he has because he outworks everybody every single day…The biggest thing he’s got to work on is technique and the fundamentals of the game, and just understanding the game and what to expect and when to expect it. Situational football. We’ve talked about those things, just like I’ve talked about it with all our defensive linemen, ways to get better, as we’ve evaluated each guy up front. With him, just got to get better at using hands, eyes, and feet… I thought he had one of his best seasons last year.”
Orhorhoro puts in the extra work to be great.
“Ruke’s always been a guy that’s done a good job of coming in and spending a lot of extra time watching tape. That’s what he does, that’s something he was doing when I got here… I think he’s been very locked in from a mental standpoint, even though he’s not been able to practice much.” said Eason.
