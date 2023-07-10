It's time for these three players to shine for Clemson in 2023

Now we are down to the nitty gritty, the final 15 of our top 30 for 2023. We are looking at what we think are the Top 30 players for the Tigers this season. This list looks at a few different factors – the depth chart being the most important part – but also how valuable that player is to the team, how much depth is at that spot, and how much that player will contribute this season. We’ve had fun looking at some of the players so far, and we chip in today with players on both sides of the ball in Nos. 15, 14, and 13. Top Tigers for 2023 30. DE Tomarrion Parker, 29. CB Jeadyn Lukus, 28. OL Mitchell Mayes 27. RG Walker Parks, 26. P Aidan Swanson, 25. WR Beaux Collins 24. DE Justin Mascoll, 23. S Jalyn Phillips, 22. LB/S Wade Woodaz 21. RB Phil Mafah, 20. C Will Putnam, 19. CB Sheridan Jones 18. OT Blake Miller, 17. WR Antonio Williams, 16. TE Jake Briningstool No. 15, Cole Turner, WR This is a lofty ranking for someone who played in just three games and caught eight passes during his freshman season, but we think that Turner will put together a solid freshman season. That’s right, he was able to redshirt last year and still has all four years of eligibility remaining. But it was quite a three-game stretch for Turner, who became just the third receiver in Clemson history to post a 100-yard receiving game within the first two games of his career. The other two? Artavis Scott and Justyn Ross. Turner has already drawn comparisons to other Clemson and NFL greats. “That’s kind of like (Hunter) Renfrow. Renfrow was very similar,” wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham said. “He came up to me before the (national championship) game (in 2016), and he said, ‘Hey coach, I’m nervous.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you should be. This is the national championship.’ But that was foreign to him, and I can appreciate guys like that that are just smooth and collected. That’s who (Turner) is.” Grisham didn’t blink when he was told that some on staff see a lot of Nuk Hopkins in Turner. “You’ve already heard that, huh?” Grisham said with a smile. “I wasn’t going to say that here.” CJ Spiller had another comparison in former Denver Bronco Ed McCaffrey. “But faster. That’s who he is,” Spiller said. “If he just puts his head down, he can be very special. But I can see Ed McCaffrey when you think about it. Very similar body types at this point.” Turner doesn’t care about the comparisons and admits he hadn’t heard about any of them. He only wants to get better. “I feel like I’ve had a good spring so far,” Turner said in late March. “Just building confidence every day, pretty much. Every day I get out here, I feel like I’m getting better.”

No. 14, Nate Wiggins, CB

Is Nate ready to show how great he can be? Wiggins overcame a bad start to become one of the heroes of the win over Wake Forest and then turned in maybe his best performance in the win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game when he had a 98-yard pick-six.

Wiggins enters 2023 with 25 tackles (2.0 for loss), 15 pass breakups, a blocked field goal and an interception (returned an ACC Championship Game-record 98 yards) in 897 career snaps over 24 games (11 starts).

Wiggins isn’t guaranteed a starting spot, not with Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus looking for playing time along with senior Sheridan Jones, but there’s no denying his talent. We spoke with Wiggins during the spring, and saw a level of increased maturity where he declined to talk about himself and instead focused on the team and the competition he was seeing each practice.

“I feel like we’re all getting better as a group. Everybody is taking their steps. We’ll be a decent group this year; we’ll be way better than last year,” Wiggins said. “We knew how close we were last year, so now we know what to do. By [the coaches’] leadership and the young guys coming on, helping us.

“I feel like it’s more competitive than last year, in the offense and the defense, I feel like it’s more competitive. There’s more consistency in the defense; we’re having a better start to the spring than we did last year.”

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was asked what message he had for Wiggins heading into 2023.

“Hey, you got the potential to be one of the best corners to come through here,” said Goodwin. “Let’s put it all together on and off the field, and go have an amazing year.”

No. 13, RJ Mickens, S

Mickens has been one of the Tigers’ most consistent defensive players the last few seasons, and it’s his turn to shine. He enters 2023 having recorded 94 tackles (3.5 for loss), five interceptions and three pass breakups over 892 career snaps in 36 games (eight starts).

However, the Tigers have their two primary safety starters back in Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba. Where does Mickens fit in?

“RJ Mickens is a playmaker, and he’s got to be on field somewhere,” safeties coach Mickey Conn said. “I’m excited about what he brings to the table. He’s a really good player and can do a lot of things to help us.”

That means Mickens could line up as part of a three-safety package, at linebacker, or even in coverage.

“And in our dime stuff, he can play the dime,” Conn said, referencing the defensive package with a sixth defensive back on the field. “He’s a really smart, cerebral player. He recognizes formations, and he understands scheme really well. It just depends on what we decided to do with that nickel and what teams we’re playing. If they’re going to run the ball a lot, we’re going to play with a Sam (linebacker).

“If they’re going to throw the ball a lot, we’re going to play with another DB on the field. … At the same time, if that nickel’s a safety and he’s better than the nickel that’s a linebacker, then he needs to be on the field and playing. We just want to get the best 11 on the field for the situation, the down, the distance, the position in the game and who the winners are.”

Mickens played all over the field during the spring.

"I'm getting reps everywhere," Mickens said. "I pride myself on being able to play every position. I like to play strong, star, free, dime, all those positions. It's just fun being able to be a plug-and-play player and do a lot of different things."

