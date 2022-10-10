New offer 'a blessing,' but Hokies decommitment isn't about Clemson for local athlete

Clemson isn’t a stranger to football players at Daniel High School, and the Tigers’ coaching staff recently extended yet another offer to a Lion.

The Tigers late last week offered ATH Misun Kelley (5-11 177), a 3-star 2023 prospect out of Central (SC) Daniel. The offer came a day after Kelly decomitted from Virginia Tech. Coincidence? Kelley said yes. He does not believe getting the offer from head coach Dabo Swinney was related timewise to his decommitment.

“Nah, I didn’t know what was going on about the whole decommitment situation, I didn’t know Clemson was going to offer after I decommitted,” Kelley said. “Swinney was the one who called me. It felt pretty good since I’ve been watching them play ever since I’ve been growing up. He was basically telling me how I was balling out and he wanted to extend a full scholarship offer. They are in my top three, but I wouldn’t say it’s like a slam dunk. I wouldn’t say I’m guaranteed to go there.”

The quick assumption by the public was the decommitment and offer came to pass was that Kelley would react quickly and commit to the Tigers. But he said that was not the first thing to come into his mind.

“It was really more about the same as any other offer,” Kelley said. “My reaction was like it was more of a blessing from God, thanking everybody and how hard I worked for it. It was more about a thank you to God and my family.”

Kelley plays cornerback and receiver for the Lions. If he becomes a Tiger, what position would he play?

“My offer is for athlete but they like more for receiver,” Kelley said. “If they see me at DB to help the team out more, then I’d be a DB. If I was playing the receiver side of the ball, they like me at slot.”

Kelley has been to several Clemson games over the years, and he’s going back for the next home game October 22nd against Syracuse. He also plans to go to the Oklahoma State at Oklahoma game November 19th, and he plans to go to Florida for a game. The Sooners and Gators haven’t offered but he has them in his top three with Clemson.

Kelley has an official visit set with Virginia Tech for December 12th, and he also plans to set one with Clemson and South Florida. He’s planning to announce his next commitment December 4th or 5th.