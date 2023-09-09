Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Charleston Southern

|
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9 • 2:15 P.M. ET MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) CLEMSON, S.C. CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Clemson will look to rebound from a disappointing season debut when the Tigers return home to Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 9, for the team's home opener against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.
walkertiger
14:07
Crump, any indication from ACC or ESPN where the game will be broadcast? Its 2:05 The ACC sucks!
SocMan2®
13:50
But at this time, I don't understand in what universe Turner could start over Randall.
TonyCrumpton®
13:50
Walk of Champions in pregame:
BrandonRink®
13:45
Starters of note on the scoreboard announced: Robert Gunn III still your kicker, Khalil Barnes starting at DB, Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones at CB, Adam Randall at WR instead of Cole Turner (presumed out).
TonyCrumpton®
13:36
A short clip from Tiger Walk:
BrandonRink®
13:13
BC-Holy Cross is on ACCN currently though.
BrandonRink®
13:11
You will have to stay tuned on just where this game ends up TV-wise. Weather delays pushed the Wake-Vandy game on ACCN back to starting not long ago.
BrandonRink®
12:53
https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking-starters-expected-out-for-clemson-home-opener-42808
Starters expected out for Clemson home opener
Breaking: Clemson announced that two starters from Monday are expected to miss the home opener. On the offensive side, that's wide receiver Cole Turner, and on defense, t
TonyCrumpton®
12:47
Dabo Swinney cutting the ribbon at the new Tiger Walk:
TonyCrumpton®
12:38
Vegas odds for Clemson-Charleston Southern:
TonyCrumpton®
12:03
Big crowd at Tiger Walk around noon:
TonyCrumpton®
11:51
View of Lot 5 and Tiger Walk:
KeoweeIndians®
11:45
seems like a distant memory.
TonyCrumpton®
11:39
Sneak peek of Dawkins' pregame video:
BrandonRink®
11:38
New former Clemson great on the intro to running down The Hill, with Brian Dawkins hyping the fans up here. You'll see that just before 2:15 ET.
TonyCrumpton®
11:38
A special Tiger Walk is at 12:05 PM:
TonyCrumpton®
11:36
Nice hype video "Football is back" by Clemson Football:
