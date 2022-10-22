|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Syracuse
|2022 Oct 22, Sat 11:38-
SATURDAY, OCT. 22 • 12:00 P.M. ET (ABC)
Memorial Stadium • CLEMSON, SC
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Players Out | Roster | Schedule |
BrandonRink®
13:40
Half: No. 14 Syracuse 21, No. 5 Clemson 10. The Tigers are set to get the ball out of half. Clemson outgained Syracuse by over 80 yards in the half but were minus-2 on turnover margin.
BrandonRink®
13:37
BT Potter's field goal is good and cuts the Syracuse lead to 21-10 with seven seconds left in the half.
BrandonRink®
13:36
Clemson passing game moving it downfield...Uiagalelei loses the ball on his own and takes the sack on second and long to set up 3rd and 22 at the Cuse 32. He had a run of five completions in a row while Syracuse defenders played off.
ClemsonFan322
13:33
Clemson needs to wake up at halftime
BrandonRink®
13:29
In addition to Barrett Carter and Robert Gunn, cornerback Fred Davis is also not dressed out today.
BrandonRink®
13:27
Shrader scrambles for the TD and it's a two-TD lead for No. 14 Syracuse as we close in on halftime.
BrandonRink®
13:26
TFL for freshman Wade Woodaz sets up 3rd and 5 at the 7.
ClemsonFan322
13:23
Clemson vs Refs
tiger at 754
13:23
looks like another come to Jesus meeting at half time
BrandonRink®
13:21
Shrader up to 52 rushing yards to set the Cuse up in the red zone.
SWALL1
13:20
3rd and 2 and we run DJ twice? Our running backs can’t get 2 yards in 2 plays?
ClemsonFan322
13:15
Can we stop relying on the run and pass the ball
BrandonRink®
13:15
4th and 2 in SU territory and Uiagalelei's run is called just short. Cuse take over at their 31. The play is under review now.
BrandonRink®
13:12
The play that flipped the lead again:
https://twitter.com/CuseFootball/status/1583868306213154816
https://twitter.com/CuseFootball/status/1583868306213154816
BrandonRink®
13:04
That's Clemson's first red zone trip this season without a score after the Uiagalelei fumble and 90-yard return by Carter. 14-7 Orange, 9:14 2nd.
BrandonRink®
13:03
A pass to Mafah this time sets the Tigers up with 1st and goal...but a fumble by Uiagalelei is picked up and ran the other way for the score, Orange leads again.
BrandonRink®
13:01
Uiagalelei converts on the screen to Will Shipley for 12 yards. The Tigers are now in the red zone.
MDB34
13:00
Missed Pass Int! We’ll struggle to throw the ball if they are hitting our receivers before the ball is even close!
BrandonRink®
12:58
Syracuse defender down after the pass play to the end zone. He's up and walking off. 2nd and 10 for the Tigers at the Syracuse 35 coming up.
BrandonRink®
12:54
Clemson defense forces the 3-and-out and Will Taylor escapes some tackles to get to around midfield on the punt return.
BrandonRink®
12:48
End 1st quarter, No. 5 Clemson and No. 14 Syracuse are tied 7-7.
BrandonRink®
12:48
Uiagalelei's lofted pass is picked off at the SU 15. Third pick of the year for Uiagalelei.
BrandonRink®
12:45
Offense back out there...toss goes to Phil Mafah and Clemson converts. New set of downs at the SU 35.
BrandonRink®
12:43
Clemson faces 4th and 2 after an injury timeout for Syracuse at the Syracuse 40. The Tigers had converted their one third down this drive.
DavidHood®
12:43
The Cuse injury timeout lets Clemson figure out what to do on 4th down
ClemsonFan322
12:38
### Ngata?!?
DavidHood®
12:33
Defensive ends cannot cover Sean Tucker. That part of the gameplan not working so far for Wes Goodwin
BrandonRink®
12:32
Syracuse drive moving right down the field on the Tigers in response and Shrader hits Sean Tucker out of the backfield for the 12-yard TD. Tied up at 7, 5:30 to go in the 1st. 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:15 on the drive.
DavidHood®
12:28
Lotsa talk so far on both sides, and Cuse tried to meet the Tigers coming down the hill
BrandonRink®
12:26
Clemson drive goes 71 yards in seven plays over 2:22. Uiagalelei hit both of his passes for 47. The Tigers averaged 4.8 yards per rush. 7-0 Clemson, 8:09 1st.
DavidHood®
12:24
Clemson made that look easy against the No. 8 defense in the country.
BrandonRink®
12:24
Phil Mafah's run sets Clemson up at the Cuse 1...Will Shipley punches in the score to get Clemson on the board first at the 8:09 mark of the 1st quarter.
BrandonRink®
12:21
Clemson goes fake on the swing pass and Uiagalelei finds Davis Allen streaking down the middle for the pass to the Syracuse 30.
BrandonRink®
12:17
Shrader's pass is batted at the line by Ruke Orhorhoro and Clemson takes over at the Tigers 29.
BrandonRink®
12:17
The offense is back out there after the timeout for 4th and 4.
DavidHood®
12:14
Jalyn Phillips with three tackles already..which means Cuse getting to third level
DavidHood®
12:13
Bryan Bresee has been telling the officals the center is doing something..got caught there
DavidHood®
12:12
Expect to see a lot of the Cuse quick game
DavidHood®
12:12
Myles Murphy grabbed a lot of the facemask there.
BrandonRink®
12:11
Myles Murphy draws the facemask flag and Syracuse is past midfield in two plays, to the Clemson 49.
BrandonRink®
12:10
Malcolm Greene does indeed start for the Tigers. Trenton Simpson and Jeremiah Trotter out there as well to start.
BrandonRink®
12:07
Clemson wins the toss and defers. Clemson defense will come out first here.
BrandonRink®
11:41
As was shown earlier on the videoboard, Malcolm Greene is the announced starter in place of Barrett Carter (concussion). That's likely more for coverage situations with Wade Woodaz the next listed linebacker there. Trenton Simpson has experience in the spot and could be replaced by LaVonta Bentley possible in the WLB to accomodate. We'll find out in about 30 minutes.
Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
Tags: Clemson Football