Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Syracuse

11:41

As was shown earlier on the videoboard, Malcolm Greene is the announced starter in place of Barrett Carter (concussion). That's likely more for coverage situations with Wade Woodaz the next listed linebacker there. Trenton Simpson has experience in the spot and could be replaced by LaVonta Bentley possible in the WLB to accomodate. We'll find out in about 30 minutes.





Message was edited by: BrandonRink®

