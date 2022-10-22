Clemson starting linebacker out for Syracuse game

Clemson will be missing a key figure in its defense for the Syracuse game on Saturday (noon/ABC).

Sophomore starting strongside linebacker Barrett Carter will miss the game after suffering a concussion recently.

Carter is tied for second on the team in sacks (2) with the third-most tackles (33).

His backups listed are junior Malcolm Greene and freshman Wade Woodaz. Starting WLB Trenton Simpson also played in that role last year and LaVonta Bentley could replace Simpson at WLB if Simpson moved back.

Clemson also announced that freshman kicker Robert Gunn would also not be available.