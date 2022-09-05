|
Live from Atlanta: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
2022 Sep 5, Mon 19:01
MONDAY, SEPT. 5 • 8:00 P.M. ET (ESPN)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium • ATLANTA, GA
21:02
Trenton Simpson and Barrett Carter are in on the third down stop and GT attempts a 50-yard FG that is missed. 7-0 Tigers, 6:41 2nd.
BrandonRink®
20:55
Ruled a 1-yard score from Shipley. 7-0 Tigers, 9:53 2nd quarter.
Murphman2001
20:55
The O-Line seems to be struggling. And so far, same DJ. I hope he can pick it up.
BrandonRink®
20:55
4th and goal from the 2 and Will Shipley punches in the score to get Clemson on the board.
OneJedi®
20:54
Mike Epply was a better passer. Capt wounded duck.
MDB34
20:53
Can we elect to only play defense and special teams? Or maybe that’s what we’ve chosen to do already?
MDB34
20:53
ClemsonFan322
20:52
PLEASE BENCH THAT PATHETIC EXCUSE OF A QB!!!
BrandonRink®
20:51
Clemson calls a timeout to think things over. 9:56, 2nd quarter, Clemson at the GT 2.
BrandonRink®
20:51
Third and goal at the 2 for the Tigers and Uiagalelei slips on the zone read and is stopped short. Clemson is staying out there for fourth down.
BrandonRink®
20:48
Punt No. 4 from the Jackets is blocked and Clemson takes over at the GT 5. Carson Donnelly with the block.
kpower777
20:48
PUT CADE IN!
stonehengetiger®
20:46
Frustration is still the word. Lordy lordy.
BrandonRink®
20:44
Uiagalelei shovels a pass that gets some yards but is short of the sticks. Another Tigers punt and GT takes over at its 28.
Tigerfan4
20:41
Atleast someone has the balls to says it…
DavidHood®
20:41
I know people will be wondering and asking...but Cade Klubnik had his helmet that last series. Did not warm up
MDB34
20:40
We’re only a quarter in but I’m afraid it appears to be a New year but … same story. Great defense and below average offense.
BrandonRink®
20:40
One quarter down at The Benz, no score. Clemson faces third-and-long again out of the break.
DavidHood®
20:40
We heard in camp how good the snaps were...Dabo said one bad all of camp. But one in the first three snaps here
BrandonRink®
20:38
Six tackles for Barrett Carter already and GT is forced to punt again. Clemson gets it back at its 13.
ClemsonFan322
20:36
Take DJ out and put Cade in
OneJedi®
20:36
Who had: DJ would be the same guys as last year. This guy! I’m beyond angry. Unbelievable. Einstein’s definition of insanity is in okay here…
BrandonRink®
20:35
GT sack on a Clemson third-and-long brings on another Tigers punt. Jackets take over at their 31. 0-0, 2:24 1st.
Wrecklesstiger
20:32
Is Brad Brownell from Hawaii also? They are both such nice guys, i tell ya
BrandonRink®
20:30
GT is averaging 1.6 yards on 14 plays so far. No score, 4:03 1st quarter.
BrandonRink®
20:25
GT faces 4th-and-1 in their territory and Jeff Sims gets it on the QB keeper.
BrandonRink®
20:21
The call on the field stands and GT indeed will take back over when TV comes back to us here in Atlanta.
BrandonRink®
20:19
The fumble call is being reviewed.
BrandonRink®
20:19
Uiagalelei fumbles on the run and GT takes over at their 17.
BrandonRink®
20:16
Uiagalelei 2-for-2 passing and Clemson is in GT territory at the 40.
BrandonRink®
20:13
Jeremiah Trotter, Fred Davis and Sheridan Jones among the back-seven starters out there.
TexasTiger2012
20:11
Not a bad snap. Hit him in the hands
Tigerfan4
20:11
Snap looked perfect on reply.. DJ has to get out of his own head.
DavidHood®
20:11
BrandonRink®
20:10
Bad snap on third-and-short makes things difficult for an Uiagalelei run attempt and the Tigers go 3-and-out to start out tonight. 51-yard punt from Aidan Swanson and GT takes over at its 13.
BrandonRink®
20:07
Andrew Mukuba intercepts Jeff Sims' hail-mary-esque first pass attempt at the Clemson 27.
BrandonRink®
20:04
Clemson wins the toss and defers. The Tiger defense will start out here at The Benz.
BrandonRink®
20:03
It is a very orange crowd at the Benz despite Tech's efforts to make it a home game for the Jackets.
swampdonkey®
19:35
Dickerson who cares Go Tigers
Dickersonkirk
19:19
BTW your page says incorrectly identifies the game location as Bobby Dodd Stadium….
Haydenmarks
19:11
Reason why Ej Williams has a knee brace on?
