Clemson releases depth chart for Georgia Tech game

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson released its depth chart on Tuesday ahead of the matchup with Georgia Tech on Labor Day in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8 p.m./ESPN).

Some notes:

- As has been reported, true freshman Blake Miller is set for the start at right tackle and 2021 right tackle starter Walker Parks is at right guard. Parks is backed up by sophomore Bryn Tucker and Mitchell Mayes is listed at backup right tackle.

- Redshirt freshman Tristan Leigh is backing up senior Jordan McFadden. True Freshman Collin Sadler is a co-backup left guard with redshirt sophomore John Williams.

- The starting receiver trio is Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector and EJ Williams and Beaux Collins listed as co-starters. Dacari Collins is listed behind Ngata and freshman Antonio Williams behind Spector.

- Will Shipley is listed as the starting running back with Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah as co-backups.

- On defense, Ruke Orhorhoro is listed as a co-starter to both Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis.

- Myles Murphy and Justin Mascoll are co-starters at one DE position.

- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Keith Maguire are co-starters at middle linebacker with LaVonta Bentley as the backup to Trenton Simpson at weakside linebacker.

- Sophomore cornerback Nate Wiggins is a co-starter at cornerback with both Sheridan Jones and Fred Davis II.

- Jalyn Phillips and Tyler Venables are co-starters at the free safety opposite Andrew Mukuba.

- Punter is a co-starter battle between BT Potter and Aidan Swanson.

- Will Taylor is back at punt returner, and Kobe Pace and Will Shipley are the kick returners.

CLEMSON OFFENSE

Pos. # Player Hgt Wgt Cl.

LT 71 JORDAN McFADDEN 6-2 305 *Sr.

70 Tristan Leigh 6-6 315 *Fr.

LG 74 MARCUS TATE 6-5 325 So.

50 Collin Sadler 6-6 325 Fr.

or 76 John Williams 6-4 305 *So.

C 56 WILL PUTNAM 6-4 315 Sr.

75 Trent Howard 6-3 295 *So.

or 53 Ryan Linthicum 6-3 305 *Fr.

RG 64 WALKER PARKS 6-5 300 So.

73 Bryn Tucker 6-3 330 *So.

RT 78 BLAKE MILLER 6-6 315 Fr.

77 Mitchell Mayes 6-3 315 Jr.

TE 84 DAVIS ALLEN 6-6 250 Sr.

9 Jake Briningstool 6-6 230 So.

WR 10 JOSEPH NGATA 6-3 215 Sr.

3 Dacari Collins 6-4 210 So.

QB 5 DJ UIAGALELEI 6-4 235 Jr.

2 Cade Klubnik 6-2 195 Fr.

RB 1 Will Shipley 5-11 205 So.

7 Kobe Pace 5-10 205 Jr.

or 26 Phil Mafah 6-1 225 Fr.

WR 13 BRANNON SPECTOR 6-1 205 *Jr.

0 Antonio Williams 5-11 190 Fr.

WR 6 E.J. WILLIAMS 6-3 190 Jr.

or 80 BEAUX COLLINS 6-3 210 So.

CLEMSON DEFENSE

Pos. # Player Hgt Wgt Cl.

DE 5 K.J. HENRY 6-4 255 ^*Sr.

14 Kevin Swint 6-3 240 Jr.

DT 11 BRYAN BRESEE 6-5 305 *So.

or 33 RUKE ORHORHORO 6-4 295 *So.

DT 13 TYLER DAVIS 6-2 300 Sr.

or 33 RUKE ORHORHORO 6-4 295 *So.

DE 98 MYLES MURPHY 6-5 275 Jr.

or 7 JUSTIN MASCOLL 6-4 255 *Sr.

SLB/NB 0 BARRETT CARTER 6-1 225 So.

21 Malcolm Greene 5-10 195 Jr.

or 17 Wade Woodaz 6-3 215 Fr.

MLB 54 JEREMIAH TROTTER JR. 6-0 230 So.

or 30 KEITH MAGUIRE 6-2 240 *Jr.

WLB 22 TRENTON SIMPSON 6-3 240 Jr.

42 LaVonta Bentley 6-0 235 *Jr.

CB 6 SHERIDAN JONES 6-0 190 ^Sr.

or 20 NATE WIGGINS 6-2 185 So.

SS 1 ANDREW MUKUBA 6-0 185 So.

9 R.J. Mickens 6-0 210 Jr.

FS 25 JALYN PHILLIPS 6-1 205 Jr.

or 24 TYLER VENABLES 5-11 210 Jr.

CB 2 FRED DAVIS II 6-0 200 Jr.

or 20 NATE WIGGINS 6-2 185 So.

CLEMSON SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos. # Player Hgt Wgt Cl.

PK 29 B.T. POTTER 5-10 200 +^Sr.

38 Robert Gunn III 6-0 180 Fr.

P 29 B.T. POTTER 5-10 200 +^Sr.

or 39 AIDAN SWANSON 6-3 170 *Jr.

KO 29 B.T. Potter 5-10 190 +^Sr.

38 Robert Gunn III 6-0 180 Fr.

LS (PK) 45 Philip Florenzo 6-2 240 *So.

58 Holden Caspersen 5-11 215 *Fr.

LS (P) 58 Holden Caspersen 5-11 215 *Fr.

45 Philip Florenzo 6-2 240 *So.

H 81 Drew Swinney 5-9 185 ^*Sr.

88 Clay Swinney 5-9 165 Fr.

PR 16 Will Taylor 5-10 180 So.

0 Antonio Williams 5-11 190 Fr.

KOR 1 Will Shipley 5-11 205 So.

or 7 Kobe Pace 5-10 205 Jr.

* - one redshirt; ^ - graduate; + - utilizing NCAA blanket waiver from 2020 season for an extra

year of eligibility; Note: Classes were advanced for 2020 season players who played five or more

games in the 2020 season or had previously redshirted; as of Aug. 29.