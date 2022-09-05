Instant Analysis: Tigers have plenty to work on but will celebrate win over Tech

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

ATLANTA, GA – There will be plenty to work on in the coming weeks, but it’s hard to complain about a 41-10 season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

Clemson improves to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in conference while the Yellow Jackets fall to 0-1, 0-1.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 19-of-32 for 209 yards and a touchdown. He also added 13 carries for 28 yards and a score. Clemson’s leading receiver was Beaux Collins, who had three catches for 54 yards and a score.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Will Shipley may not have gotten a ton of touches Monday night, but he made the ones he got matter. The sophomore running back carried the ball nine times for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Shipley’s lone catch was a 14-yard lateral from Uiagalelei that kept a drive alive, resulting in a touchdown to give Clemson a 24-10 lead late in the third quarter.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Clemson’s defense played really well for most of the game, but two players stood out above the rest.

Senior defensive end KJ Henry came back for one final year to put his stamp on the Clemson defense, and he did just that Monday night. Henry dominated the line of scrimmage and was constantly around the ball, making plays. The North Carolina native was credited with seven tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter played sparingly in 2021 but made his name known against Georgia Tech. Carter has a nose for the ball and played well in coverage all night. He had eight tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

STAT OF THE GAME: Carson Donnelly and Wade Woodaz each blocked a Georgia Tech punt, giving Clemson two blocked punts in a game for the first time since 2007 against South Carolina.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

*Mukuba needs no introduction – On the first play of the game, KJ Henry got to Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims forcing an errant throw that Andrew Mukuba played perfectly for an interception. That was the first pick of the sophomore’s career.

*Swinney ball - Tech faced a 4th-and-7 at their own 31, and David Shanahan dropped back to punt. The punt was blocked by Carson Donnelly and bounced near the sideline. Brannon Spector picked up the loose ball and returned it 13 yards to the Tech five.

Three straight running plays netted just four yards, but the Tigers called a timeout and elected to go for the 4th-and-goal at the one. Will Shipley took it off left guard and bounced into the endzone for a 7-0 lead not quite midway through the second quarter.

*Uiagalelei lateral – Clemson’s defense forced yet another Tech punt, and the Tigers took over at their own 26. Facing a 3rd-and-4 at their own 32, Uiagalelei was swarmed, and it looked like he was about to be sacked for a big loss. At the last second, however, he flipped a lateral to Will Shipley, who ran 10 yards for the first down.

The offense clicked the rest of the drive, and Uiagalelei added the final touch with a nine-yard scoring run that gave Clemson a 24-10 lead late in the third quarter.

UP NEXT: Clemson opens its 2022 home slate with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against cross-town foe Furman. The Paladins beat North Greenville 52-0 to open the season.

Georgia Tech hosts Western Carolina in a 7 p.m. matchup.