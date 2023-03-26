Healthy Greene setting big goals for 2023

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Malcolm Greene doesn’t lack confidence, and now that he’s healthy, he has set big goals for the 2023 season. Greene burst on the scene as a freshman in 2020, recording 18 tackles (2.5 for loss), two pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 197 snaps in 12 games (three starts). However, he played in just 10 games (and 181 snaps) in 2021 and was limited to 95 snaps over seven games last season. There aren’t many parts on Greene’s body that haven’t been injured – he underwent groin surgery last season, costing him the rest of the 2022 campaign. But he also was dealing with sports hernias, a torn abductor muscle, and he’s also dealt with shoulder injuries that have cost him time. Now? He says he feels the best he’s felt in years, and that means he has big plans and big goals, including winning the award given to the nation's best defensive back. “I’ve never felt like this at Clemson,” Greene said. “I plan on leaving with the Jim Thorpe (Award).” After three years of dealing with injuries, Greene understands the importance of keeping his body in top shape. “I’ve been in the CASL (recovery center) every day all day,” he said. “Been in there taking care of my body with infrared light, hyperbaric and oxygen chambers. And every day twice a day (in the training room) just trying to make sure I’m strong in all the weak areas – shoulders, groin, ankles, knees. Everything that could give me nicks and bruises and long-lasting aching injuries, I’m trying to make sure they’re out of the way.” Greene has spent most of his time at Clemson at the nickel spot but he’s getting an extended look at corner this spring. That makes him happy, and he says he has all the tools to be a playmaker at the corner spot. “It feels great,” he said. “I love to compete. Confident and a playmaker. That’s really all there is to it. I love to tackle. Very easy to get off blocks. I like to get up in your face, and I’m very good at playing the deep ball.” Greene’s stellar freshman season was followed by two injury-plagued seasons and time spent away from the position he loves (corner). With the surgeries and injuries in the past, it’s time to set big goals. And have the best year of his career. “With the preparation I’ve been having this offseason and having out there this spring on the field, I feel like this year is definitely the year I’ve been waiting for,” he said.