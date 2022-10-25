Clemson Football Superlatives: Standouts in the Tigers' 8-0 start

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

The Tigers are 8-0. They have firm control over the Atlantic Division, and life is good.

To celebrate the successful season to this point, let’s honor a few players who have stood out this year with some superlatives so far.

Offensive MVP: Will Shipley, RB

With an honorable mention to LT Jordan McFadden, I have to give the Offensive MVP to running back Will Shipley. He has 293 yards and two TDs in his last two games. His 50-yard run against Syracuse was critical in swinging the game in Clemson’s favor. Against Florida State, his 69-yard kick return helped the Tigers put the game out of reach. Earlier in the season against Wake Forest, he had 104 yards, but his most impressive play was a 1-yard TD run where he displayed strength, balance, and – more than anything – willpower. Shipley is becoming a star. His PFF rating of 80.4 is a testament to that. He receives a low grade in pass protection but is a star with the ball in his hands.

Defensive MVP & Defensive Most Improved: KJ Henry, DE

In years past, I would get frustrated whenever Henry was on the field in key moments. Now, his level of play surpasses even Clemson’s well-known defensive stars. His PFF grade of 84.8 is the highest on team (of qualified players). Last season, his PFF grade was just 66.8. Of late, he has been consistently good with a PFF grade of 75 or better in five straight contests. His sack on Syracuse’s final drive felt a lot like Xavier Thomas’s big sack against the Orange back in 2018. He has become a well-rounded DE and unlike most of the other players on the D-line, he has stayed healthy.

Offensive Most Improved: DJ Uiagalelei, QB

Even after his poor performance against Syracuse, this is a fairly easy selection. He went from a PFF grade of 66.3 last season all the way up to 83.1. He was a statue who seemingly refused to use his legs, and now the QB run has become a key element of Clemson’s offense. Credit should also go to Brandon Streeter who has made the offense more creative, aggressive, and quite frankly fun.

Offensive Rookie MVP: Antonio Williams, WR

I lampooned Clemson’s wide receiver room at the end of last season and it still has room for improvement this year. Beaux Collins has looked great at times, but he has also had some big drops and just had his two worst games of the season (per PFF) in the last two weeks. Joe Ngata is the group’s best run blocker and generally has reliable hands, but only has 324 yards and 1 TD on the season.

True freshman Antonio Williams has been just what this group needs. Dynamic and versatile, Williams is often put in motion as the offense gets creative to get their best playmakers the ball in space. He has been open deep downfield and not seen by the QB on several occasions too. Antonio Williams leads all Clemson wide receivers in receptions and receiving yards. An honorable mention for right tackle Blake Miller is also deserved as he has settled in and been a quality starter on the offensive line.

Defensive Rookie MVP: Toriano Pride Jr., CB

Ideally, Toriano Pride Jr. wouldn’t have been relied upon quite so much as a true freshman, but with Sheridan Jones injured and Fred Davis II struggling, he stepped in and performed admirably. With Jones now healthy, his playing time has been reduced, but he deserves kudos for solid performances against NC State and FSU. Wade Woodaz, who blocked a punt against Georgia Tech, has also had a nice freshman campaign mostly playing on special teams.