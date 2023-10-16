Barnes says Tigers' secondary up to the challenge of Miami's passing attack

CLEMSON – Clemson freshman safety Khalil Barnes says the Clemson secondary is up for the challenge of playing Miami’s offense. The Hurricanes have lost two in a row but feature the ACC’s top-ranked offense at just over 501 yards per game. Miami also features quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who leads the second-ranked pass offense in the conference at 310 yards per game. Van Dyke’s status is unclear at this point – he suffered a leg injury late in last week’s loss to North Carolina. While head coach Mario Cristobal said Monday that Van Dyke was ready to roll, observers said Van Dyke looked uncomfortable walking around campus. Regardless of who plays quarterback – backup Emory Williams is 12-of-15 for 144 yards in three games – the Hurricanes have a dangerous trio at receiver. Xavier Restrepo leads the Canes with 47 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns, Jacoby George has 29 for 462 yards and five scores, and Colbie Young has 23 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Barnes knows the Clemson secondary will have its hands full. “It's a big challenge. It's the game we get to play this week, but like you were saying, we're at this point of the season. Every game already matters, but we're in the deep part,” Barnes said. “So, we have to stick to it, coming off a bye. We can't come out slow just because we didn't play last week. It's going to be a challenge. Night game there, probably be rowdy. But we're up for it. We're going to prepare. We're going to do the same thing we've been doing.” Barnes knows Van Dyke is dangerous. “He's going to be one of the best ones we've seen so far. Just the way he has so many weapons around him,” he said. “So, it's not like you could just focus on one receiver because he has all those guys. He made a play against North Carolina, he scrambled, and the guy came off the receiver for half a second. He just dumped it to him late, stuff like that. That's real talent.” Clemson is third in the ACC in pass defense, giving up just 175 yards per game, and Barnes said he thinks the unit has to chance to be even better. “I think we could be as good as anyone in the country. I think right now, even with how we've played early, I think we're still one of the best in the country, honestly,” Barnes said. “We have guys like Nate (Wiggins). I like Nate over any receiver in college football. We have Sheridan (Jones) on the other side. Then we have guys like... Well, you have a guy like Toriano Pride, Shelton Lewis, and Jeadyn Lukus, who are on the bench. It's not because those guys just aren't good. It's because we just have those type of high caliber guys here. I think we could be the best of the nation for sure.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

