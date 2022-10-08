Xavier Thomas named winner of McFadden-O'Rourke Helmet award

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'XT' is back healthy and showing off his elite skills again.

Clemson speed rusher Xavier Thomas won the McFadden-O'Rourke Helmet award for his play in Saturday's 31-3 victory over Boston College.

"Nothing but God and some hard work," Thomas tweeted during postgame. "Let's keep it rolling."

Thomas played in his first game of the season and had two sacks in only six plays.

He certainly brought a huge boost to the Clemson defense that was impressive all night long.

For his Clemson career, he has 114 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

This year's winner of the McFadden-O'Rourke Leather Helmet Award. pic.twitter.com/AGxbXznlxG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

@atxlete had two sacks in his first game action. Good to see him back out there. He's a difference maker. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) October 9, 2022

highlight of the game: seeing XT back doing XT things! @atxlete persevered and deserves all the good coming to him. — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) October 9, 2022

Xavier Thomas’ first game back:



6 snaps played

2 tackles

2 TFL

2 sacks

1 FF

1 QB hit



X-Rays after the game indicated that XT, indeed, has that dog in him. pic.twitter.com/7w2s9wSBCg — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 9, 2022