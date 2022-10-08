CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Xavier Thomas named winner of McFadden-O'Rourke Helmet award

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 8, Sat 23:26

'XT' is back healthy and showing off his elite skills again.

Clemson speed rusher Xavier Thomas won the McFadden-O'Rourke Helmet award for his play in Saturday's 31-3 victory over Boston College.

"Nothing but God and some hard work," Thomas tweeted during postgame. "Let's keep it rolling."

Thomas played in his first game of the season and had two sacks in only six plays.

He certainly brought a huge boost to the Clemson defense that was impressive all night long.

For his Clemson career, he has 114 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

