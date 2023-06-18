Where Clemson's QB situation ranks among top Playoff contenders on 247Sports

247Sports recently ranked the quarterback situations for the top College Football Playoff contenders in the 2023 season and there are still some questions to be answered with the Tigers. 247Sports ranked Clemson No. 7 on a list of nine teams. "Clemson's quarterback room was in better shape last season, however you may feel about what D.J. Uiagalelei brought to the table. His departure leaves Cade Klubnik as the only with meaningful live snaps," said 247Sports' Raymond Lucas Jr. "That being said, there are certainly worse situations to be in as Clemson welcomed four-star Alabama native Chris Vizzina as an early enrollee. Klubnik is expected to be great and live up to his five-star billing. He showed promise in 2022, but did so while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions. If Klubnik performs how he did in the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina -- where he threw for 279 yards and a touchdown -- Clemson's CFP potential boost dramatically." Klubnik was the ACC Championship MVP for that performance against the Tar Heels. He was the top QB in the 2022 class and a 5-star prospect out of Austin Westlake (Tx.). Vizzina was the No. 6 QB by the 247Sports Composite rankings and No. 77 overall. Also on the roster is veteran former walk-on Hunter Helms, who is a redshirt junior, as well as recent Alabama and Arizona State graduate transfer in Paul Tyson and local redshirt freshman Trent Pearman, a two-time state Gatorade player of the year. Southern Cal and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams are in the No. 1 spot. Texas and its 1-2 combo of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are No. 2. Florida State and ACC player of the year contender Jordan Travis make the ranking at No. 6. "Jordan Travis showed that he's much more than just a runner. He threw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions. His previous best was 15 passing touchdowns, which he notched in 2021. Florida State's CFP aspirations center around Travis," said Lucas. "The Seminoles have offensive weapons but could run into trouble if Travis is unavailable. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker has thrown two touchdowns with five interceptions in three seasons at FSU."

