Wes Goodwin can barely sleep as he awaits his debut as defensive coordinator

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin talked to the media Tuesday about his ascension as the new head man on defense.

"It's been an amazing ride for sure and a lot of fun," Goodwin said about coaching. "I met a lot of great people on the way. It's been quite the journey, and hopefully, it continues for a long, long time."

Goodwin is so excited about his new coaching role that he can barely relax on vacation or sleep at night.

"Sitting on the beach on vacation, I'm ready to get back to work," Goodwin said. "There is only one first time. Obviously, this is my first time being the coordinator. A lot of excitement, waking up at four AM, and just a lot of things are running through your mind. All of that excitement building and ready to get going."

Safeties coach Mickey Conn was also available to the media: