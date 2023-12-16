WATCH: Tee Higgins makes ridiculous game-tying TD catch against Vikings

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

2023 Dec 16

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is back healthy and making plays in the NFL.

Higgins made a ridiculous catch-of-the-year type play against the Vikings on Saturday. He caught the long pass and then did a full-stretch toward the pylon for the score to tie things up with 39 seconds to go.

For the game so far, he has four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out the impressive TD below:

