WATCH: Tee Higgins makes ridiculous game-tying TD catch against Vikings
2023 Dec 16 16:04- -
Cincinnati Bengals receiver
Tee Higgins is back healthy and making plays in the NFL.
Higgins made a ridiculous catch-of-the-year type play against the Vikings on Saturday. He caught the long pass and then did a full-stretch toward the pylon for the score to tie things up with 39 seconds to go. For the game so far, he has four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Check out the impressive TD below: TEE HIGGINS, WHAT A CATCH‼️
(via @Bengals)
pic.twitter.com/Zee2WvLS1d
Tags: Clemson Football, Tee Higgins