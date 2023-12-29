CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's Gator Bowl win

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's Gator Bowl win
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 29 17:25

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made some history with his ACC-best 12th bowl win in the 38-35 2023 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.

"Really proud of these guys for how they competed. Offensively, unbelievable fourth quarter," Swinney said. "Just an incredible fourth quarter. Klubnik, he had a heck of a game, but that last drive, 8 for 8, 71 yards, game-winning drive, it was something special. Then to be able to run it in from the 3, I mean, Mafah was awesome. Four touchdowns. That's a Clemson record, a bowl record here at the Gator Bowl. Man, he was awesome tonight."

Check out his reaction to the win below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
No. 18 Tigers close out non-conference slate by thrashing Radford
No. 18 Tigers close out non-conference slate by thrashing Radford
WATCH: David Hood's postgame wrap from Clemson's Gator Bowl win over Kentucky
WATCH: David Hood's postgame wrap from Clemson's Gator Bowl win over Kentucky
Postgame notes on Clemson's 2023 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky
Postgame notes on Clemson's 2023 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky
WATCH: Cade Klubnik, teammates react to comeback Gator Bowl win
WATCH: Cade Klubnik, teammates react to comeback Gator Bowl win
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts