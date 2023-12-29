WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's Gator Bowl win

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made some history with his ACC-best 12th bowl win in the 38-35 2023 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday. "Really proud of these guys for how they competed. Offensively, unbelievable fourth quarter," Swinney said. "Just an incredible fourth quarter. Klubnik, he had a heck of a game, but that last drive, 8 for 8, 71 yards, game-winning drive, it was something special. Then to be able to run it in from the 3, I mean, Mafah was awesome. Four touchdowns. That's a Clemson record, a bowl record here at the Gator Bowl. Man, he was awesome tonight." Check out his reaction to the win below:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now