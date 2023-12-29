|
WATCH: Clemson vs. Kentucky Gator Bowl highlights
2023 Dec 29 16:18-
Clemson vs. Kentucky: The No.22 Clemson Tigers got timely plays from all aspects of the game to come out on top of the 2023 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl over Kentucky, 38-35. Clemson RB
Phil Mafah rushed for 71 yards and a Gator Bowl record 4 rushing touchdowns. CU quarterback
Cade Klubnik passed for 264 yards, and
Jake Briningstool hauled in 9 receptions for 91 yards. The Tigers' defense registered 2.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions, none bigger than
Shelton Lewis' INT that closed the door on the Wildcats.
