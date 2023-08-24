WATCH: Will Shipley ranked #10 ACC player of 2023

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights and interviews about Clemson running back Will Shipley as he is ranked the #10 ACC player of 2023, according to the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson running back Will Shipley takes us into the top 10 of our 2023 ACC Top 25 players at number ten. Last season Shipley became the first player in ACC history to be named All-ACC at 3 positions (RB, All-Purp, Ret.) He carried the ball 210 times, amassed 1,748 all-purpose yards, and add-on 15 rushing scores. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive lineman Will Putnam, quarterback Will Putnam and ACC Digital Network host Wes Bryant breakdown the dynamic runner who has more than earned his stripes in Death Valley.

