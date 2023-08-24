CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Will Shipley ranked #10 ACC player of 2023

WATCH: Will Shipley ranked #10 ACC player of 2023
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 24, Thu 10:32

Check out highlights and interviews about Clemson running back Will Shipley as he is ranked the #10 ACC player of 2023, according to the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson running back Will Shipley takes us into the top 10 of our 2023 ACC Top 25 players at number ten. Last season Shipley became the first player in ACC history to be named All-ACC at 3 positions (RB, All-Purp, Ret.) He carried the ball 210 times, amassed 1,748 all-purpose yards, and add-on 15 rushing scores. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive lineman Will Putnam, quarterback Will Putnam and ACC Digital Network host Wes Bryant breakdown the dynamic runner who has more than earned his stripes in Death Valley.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson Baseball announces signing class
Clemson Baseball announces signing class
Former Clemson standout traded to Giants
Former Clemson standout traded to Giants
WATCH: Will Shipley ranked #10 ACC player of 2023
WATCH: Will Shipley ranked #10 ACC player of 2023
WATCH: House Call - Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (S1, Ep. 2)
WATCH: House Call - Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (S1, Ep. 2)
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week