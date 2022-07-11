Two Tigers named among college football's breakout candidates

TigerNet Staff by

Two Tiger defenders could be national names soon.

Pro Football Focus listed its top breakout candidates for the 2022 season and two in the back-seven of Wes Goodwin's defense made the list.

With two starters moving on in the linebacker corps, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could fill the void.

"Trotter has high expectations due to being former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter's son and a top-40 ranked recruit in the 2021 class," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Tiger could reach those high expectations sooner rather than later while comprising one of the most talented linebacker rooms in the country. Trotter earned a 71.4 PFF grade across his 58 snaps as a true freshman in 2021, as he’s a heady player who plays in control and has the agility to avoid blocks. Trotter has the traits to be a playmaker in the run game, which he displayed on a limited sample in 2021 (earned a positive grade on over a third of his run defense snaps)."

Trotter tallied 22 tackles (one for loss) and one sack over 13 games last season.

Clemson is replacing both starting cornerbacks and Nate Wiggins has been a bright spot in more limited action to make the list.

"Clemson’s cornerback room is a bit murky heading into the fall. It’s unknown who the top guys will be, and there’s a lack of veteran depth," Treash said. "On the bright side, Wiggins looks like a promising candidate to rise to the occasion. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound corner only played 128 snaps as a freshman in 2021 but impressed in that action with a pass breakup and just one catch allowed from seven targets."