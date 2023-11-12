|
TV channel announced for Clemson-UNC
2023 Nov 12 10:38-
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners confirmed today that Clemson’s game against North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18 will air on ESPN.
Kickoff remains set for 3:30 p.m. ET as previously announced.
Tags: Clemson Football