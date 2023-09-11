CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Florida Atlantic

2023 Sep 11

Clemson will face off against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium on September 16th (Saturday), 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Wes Durham (broadcaster), Tim Hasselbeck (broadcaster), and Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

WSJ names Clemson best in South Carolina, Top 25 institution
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice update
WATCH: Clemson pros mic'd up on NFL opening weekend
Clemson football recruiting potential ranked third in coming new-look ACC by 247Sports
