TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Florida Atlantic
2023 Sep 11 18:57- -
Clemson will face off against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium on September 16th (Saturday), 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Wes Durham (broadcaster), Tim Hasselbeck (broadcaster), and Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.
