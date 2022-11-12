Two starters out for Clemson-Louisville game

Trenton Simpson, Walker Parks out for Clemson-Louisville game

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is set to miss a couple of starters for its mid-afternoon kickoff hosting Louisville on Saturday (3:30/ESPN).

Projected early-round NFL draft pick Trenton Simpson will be out on the defensive side, TigerNet can confirm. He leads the Tigers with 60 tackles, adding three pass breakups. His backup is redshirt junior LaVonta Bentley.

On the offensive line, Walker Parks will miss his first start since taking over a front-five role in 2021, TigerNet can also confirm. He has played 623 snaps this season.

Parks’ listed backup is redshirt sophomore Bryn Tucker and junior Mitchell Mayes could also plug in there.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) was announced earlier this week to be out for the season.