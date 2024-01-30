CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson looks to prove some doubters wrong in trying to make a first return to the CFP since the 2020 season.
Clemson looks to prove some doubters wrong in trying to make a first return to the CFP since the 2020 season.

Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
by - 2024 Jan 30 11:37

The Athletic had one of the better outlooks for Clemson preseason in the "Way-Too-Early" rankings, at No. 10, but the events of the month so far have brought a change to that in Stewart Mandel's estimation.

The ACC Tigers fell nine spots to No. 19.

"Another portal cycle came and went without Dabo Swinney signing a single transfer — though he at least pursued several O-linemen. It’s harder for me to envision a 9-4 team making a huge jump with no talent infusion besides freshmen. But Clemson won five straight to close last season and brings back QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WR Tyler Brown, LB Barrett Carter and D-linemen T.J. Parker and Peter Woods," Mandel said.

Missouri ties Clemson for the biggest mover of the Top 25, going up nine spots to No. 12.

Based on those rankings and a projected 5+7 model for the Playoff, the CFP would be Georgia (SEC champ), Ohio State (Big 10 champ), Utah (Big 12 champ), Louisville (ACC champ), Texas (SEC at-large), Oregon (B1G at-large), Ole Miss (SEC at-large), Michigan (B1G at-large), Notre Dame (Independent at-large), Alabama (SEC at-large), Oklahoma State (Big 12 at-large) and the fifth conference champ to be determined (highest-ranked out of traditional Group of 5 or Pac-12 reps Oregon State/Washington State).

Sports Illustrated also took another stab at an early ranking for 2024, and senior writer Pat Forde moved Clemson up one to No. 15.

"The Tigers continue to search for the way back to dominance in the modern era—but they did finish 2023 on a five-game winning streak after the 'Tyler from Spartanburg' radio show moment," said Forde. "Running back Will Shipley joins a couple of defensive stars in early entry to the draft, and as usual the transfer portal is almost exclusively a way for Clemson to lose players instead of adding them. But the Tigers will not be bereft of talent. Can quarterback Cade Klubnik find the consistency that has eluded him his first two college seasons? Can the program find or develop some explosive receivers?"

The projected playoff there is Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Arizona, Texas, Oregon, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Missouri, Alabama, Penn State and Boise State.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Deshaun Watson wants Tee Higgins to play for Browns
Deshaun Watson wants Tee Higgins to play for Browns
Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
Clemson pro makes NFL playoffs team of the week in punching Super Bowl ticket
Clemson pro makes NFL playoffs team of the week in punching Super Bowl ticket
Clemson coach named top assistant
Clemson coach named top assistant
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 TigerNet News®
spacer ACC Champ Louisville ?!?!?!***
 BigCUFan®
spacer Only because they signed a gazillion portal guys.
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: Only because they signed a gazillion portal guys.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 Jimmy_GreenBeans®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 Erikrez
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 TigerPride97
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 grrrtiger
spacer If you look at our recent recruiting rankings, we are underperforming
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: If you look at our recent recruiting rankings, we are underperforming
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 VantheBengal
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 CU1976
spacer Bulletin Board Material***
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: Bulletin Board Material***
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: Bulletin Board Material***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Ole Stewart is a O310 guy
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: Ole Stewart is a O310 guy
 tigerrag86
spacer We did worse than he predicted both years.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 Rswanson
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 tigerrag86
spacer Kinda?
 ColorofGrey
spacer The statement below is ridiculous:
 AThomas®
spacer Do not like it, but understand it
 SocMan2®
spacer Yeah, but...
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 Pharm8438®
spacer Insert your favorite we do better when they doubt us saying here.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Boom!
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: Boom!
 HumbleServant®
spacer We lost talent to NFL and graduation and
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: We lost talent to NFL and graduation and
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking
 gotigrz
Read all 37 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts