Tigers see big drop in updated 'Too-Early' ranking

TigerNet Staff by

The Athletic had one of the better outlooks for Clemson preseason in the "Way-Too-Early" rankings, at No. 10, but the events of the month so far have brought a change to that in Stewart Mandel's estimation. The ACC Tigers fell nine spots to No. 19. "Another portal cycle came and went without Dabo Swinney signing a single transfer — though he at least pursued several O-linemen. It’s harder for me to envision a 9-4 team making a huge jump with no talent infusion besides freshmen. But Clemson won five straight to close last season and brings back QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WR Tyler Brown, LB Barrett Carter and D-linemen T.J. Parker and Peter Woods," Mandel said. Missouri ties Clemson for the biggest mover of the Top 25, going up nine spots to No. 12. Based on those rankings and a projected 5+7 model for the Playoff, the CFP would be Georgia (SEC champ), Ohio State (Big 10 champ), Utah (Big 12 champ), Louisville (ACC champ), Texas (SEC at-large), Oregon (B1G at-large), Ole Miss (SEC at-large), Michigan (B1G at-large), Notre Dame (Independent at-large), Alabama (SEC at-large), Oklahoma State (Big 12 at-large) and the fifth conference champ to be determined (highest-ranked out of traditional Group of 5 or Pac-12 reps Oregon State/Washington State). Sports Illustrated also took another stab at an early ranking for 2024, and senior writer Pat Forde moved Clemson up one to No. 15. "The Tigers continue to search for the way back to dominance in the modern era—but they did finish 2023 on a five-game winning streak after the 'Tyler from Spartanburg' radio show moment," said Forde. "Running back Will Shipley joins a couple of defensive stars in early entry to the draft, and as usual the transfer portal is almost exclusively a way for Clemson to lose players instead of adding them. But the Tigers will not be bereft of talent. Can quarterback Cade Klubnik find the consistency that has eluded him his first two college seasons? Can the program find or develop some explosive receivers?" The projected playoff there is Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Arizona, Texas, Oregon, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Missouri, Alabama, Penn State and Boise State.

