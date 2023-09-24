CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Wiggins has been a lockdown corner this season
Wiggins has been a lockdown corner this season

Swinney updates injury status with Nate Wiggins
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 24 18:08

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Sunday media teleconference and shared an update on standout defensive back Nate Wiggins.

"Injury-wise, we came through pretty good," Swinney said. "We got the best-case scenario with Nate. We are very encouraged with the news with Nate."

Wiggins had an MRI on Sunday, and everything checked out OK.

"More of a bone bruise, no ligament damage so that's the good news."

Wiggins was injured with 12 seconds left of regulation against Florida State as he broke up a long pass play as the Seminoles were trying to score.

For the season, he has four tackles, a sack, a 46-yard interception for a touchdown, and two pass defections.

Wiggins entered the 2023 season with 25 tackles (2.0 for loss), 15 pass breakups, a blocked field goal and an interception (returned an ACC Championship Game-record 98 yards) in 897 career snaps over 24 games (11 starts).

Swinney also said that Antonio Williams is day-to-day with his injury.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Swinney updates injury status with Nate Wiggins
Swinney updates injury status with Nate Wiggins
Clemson pro carted off to locker room after apparent knee injury
Clemson pro carted off to locker room after apparent knee injury
Clemson football by the numbers through four games
Clemson football by the numbers through four games
Syracuse planning a 'camp out' and 'orange out' against Clemson
Syracuse planning a 'camp out' and 'orange out' against Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week