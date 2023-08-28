Swinney talks potential WR redshirts, outlook for the position this season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has had nothing but praise for his receiver group throughout the offseason. That hasn't changed as the calendar shifts to under a week to game-time in Durham (8 p.m. on ESPN, Sept. 4). "Antonio (Williams) was a freshman All-American and we'd sign him all over again," Swinney said on Monday's call-in show. "Adam Randall could go play for anybody in the nation. We'd sign him all over again. Obviously he had an ACL setback as a freshman and missed a lot of time. Cole Turner is -- man this kid is destined for greatness. He'll have a great year -- no doubt about it. And Beaux Collins had a really good freshman year and had a little bit of an injury with his knee ligament and he was off to an amazing start as a true sophomore...got off to a great start and obviously had to have shoulder surgery. But Beaux's a pro. He is a guy who is going to play a long time. He looks great, he's smart, he's savvy -- if he can play throughout the year, he's gonna put up numbers. "We've had some crazy situations from a health standpoint these last couple years. We're really in a good spot and have really good depth. We've got some guys who probably would've started for us last year or the year before who can be backups. That can be really good." As far as freshmen go, Swinney says Tyler Brown will definitely play, as he featured as a starting kick returner, backup punt returner and backup receiver on the depth chart released Monday. Swinney says Ronan Hanafin will redshirt and he hopes to redshirt Misun Kelley and Noble Johnson as well. Swinney noted on the call-in show that redshirt freshmen can now play four games in the regular season and also all postseason games (including the conference title game). Swinney also added that Troy Stellato has been back in practice and looking good. "He's looked good the last few days. He's a kid who's been here the last couple years and could have gone anywhere he wanted to go and just hasn't played," Swinney said. "He came in here hurt and missed all the first camp and was way behind then he gets healthy and is having a great fall camp last fall and tears his ACL in the last week (of that) fall camp). So he's been here two years and hasn't played. "He's a guy who certainly can do it and he's a bonus guy. We feel really good about our core group and then with (Brannon) Spector, who got a lot of experience last year, and with Stellato, Tyler Brown -- we've been able to build a little bit of depth...We've got more depth and it starts with Beaux and Adam and Cole and Antonio. If those guys will stay healthy and get a little bit of luck there, they're going to do really well."

