Swinney on Clemson defensive end being out for year, possible redshirt

Xavier Thomas will sit the rest of the season after consultation with doctors and coaches, and Dabo Swinney says there's a possibility he could return next season.
Swinney says Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas out for year
by - Monday, November 7, 2022, 11:14 PM

Xavier Thomas' season is over after consultation with doctors over a foot injury reinjured last week in practice.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thomas will have the option to return to Clemson for another season, as he has not redshirted and did not play more than four games this season, but he could also opt for an NFL dream.

"He's been a great teammate to these guys. Everybody just put their arms around him," Swinney said on his taped call-in show Monday night. "He's going to be done for the rest of the year. He's not going to be able to come back and play for his situation. He probably could, but then probably have to have another surgery when we got done and then that's going to make him miss combine and other things.

"For him, the best thing for him is for us to go ahead and do what we need to do and kinda reset. And make sure he has the best of both worlds when it comes to what he does decide to do, if he does decide to come back to Clemson -- he's ready to go with spring practice and all that, and if he does go ahead and go pro, that he's fully ready for the combine and he has no limitations and those things...If he never plays a snap again (at Clemson), I'm not sure if his record of ACC player of the week on six plays will ever be broken."

Thomas earned ACC defensive lineman of the week in his first game back at BC last month with two sacks, a forced fumble and another QB hit in just six snaps.

He played his most snaps of the season the next week with two tackles in 32 plays at Florida State and then dropped back down to 14 snaps last time out versus Syracuse (no tackles).

Thomas entered 2022 with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss) with 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

"He really wanted to come back and play. It was kind of a fluky thing that happened in practice," Swinney said. "As I always say, God never says 'Oops.' You just respond to it the best you can. He's been great...Man, your heart goes out to him and you really just appreciate him. He's really tried to push through and try to go."

