Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'

Top Clemson commit Peter Woods: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'

TigerNet Staff by

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL #9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL Rivals:

#54 Overall, #5 DT, #8 AL #54 Overall, #5 DT, #8 AL 24/7:

#54 Overall, #8 DL, #7 AL #54 Overall, #8 DL, #7 AL 6-3270Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Former NFL star and now Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is making quite a splash at the college level.

That's even touching some of Clemson's recruiting world now.

Five-star defensive tackle commit Peter Woods is at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this week and 247Sports interviewed him about his recruitment.

Woods lauded Clemson's coaches and pursuit of him and says he's "100 percent locked in" with the Tigers.

Sanders is among the coaches who have checked in with him, however.

"I’m in constant communication with Coach (Freddie) Roach (at Alabama), he’s still my guy. It’s mainly relationship based and I’m 100 percent locked in," Woods told 247Sports. "Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me and see how solid I am with my recruitment. My Clemson family hits me up more than anybody else. Even after I committed they still recruit me."

Sanders went 27-5 at Jackson State and won back-to-back SWAC titles in his first college coaching gig. He reportedly signed a five-year deal worth $29.5 million plus incentives at Colorado in the Pac-12 recently.

He landed the No. 1 player in the 2022 class, corner Travis Hunter, who was originally committed to Florida State.

Woods was named the Alabama player of the year by MaxPreps this week after compiling 90 tackles, 23 for loss, with eight sacks as a senior.

He was a four-time state champion at Thompson (Al.) and is rated the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation by ESPN (No. 9 overall).