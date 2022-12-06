Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Deion Sanders reached out to 5-star Clemson commit Peter Woods. (Photo: Barbara Gauntt / USATODAY)
Deion Sanders reached out to 5-star Clemson commit Peter Woods. (Photo: Barbara Gauntt / USATODAY)

Top Clemson commit Peter Woods: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
by - 2022 Dec 6, Tue 18:05
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #5 DT, #8 AL
24/7:
#54 Overall, #8 DL, #7 AL

Former NFL star and now Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is making quite a splash at the college level.

That's even touching some of Clemson's recruiting world now.

Five-star defensive tackle commit Peter Woods is at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this week and 247Sports interviewed him about his recruitment.

Woods lauded Clemson's coaches and pursuit of him and says he's "100 percent locked in" with the Tigers.

Sanders is among the coaches who have checked in with him, however.

"I’m in constant communication with Coach (Freddie) Roach (at Alabama), he’s still my guy. It’s mainly relationship based and I’m 100 percent locked in," Woods told 247Sports. "Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me and see how solid I am with my recruitment. My Clemson family hits me up more than anybody else. Even after I committed they still recruit me."

Sanders went 27-5 at Jackson State and won back-to-back SWAC titles in his first college coaching gig. He reportedly signed a five-year deal worth $29.5 million plus incentives at Colorado in the Pac-12 recently.

He landed the No. 1 player in the 2022 class, corner Travis Hunter, who was originally committed to Florida State.

Woods was named the Alabama player of the year by MaxPreps this week after compiling 90 tackles, 23 for loss, with eight sacks as a senior.

He was a four-time state champion at Thompson (Al.) and is rated the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation by ESPN (No. 9 overall).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
Former Clemson RB signs with NFL team
Former Clemson RB signs with NFL team
Clemson commit named state player of year
Clemson commit named state player of year
Clemson D-line commits move up in Rivals ranking updates
Clemson D-line commits move up in Rivals ranking updates
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 124 Recruits (105 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Why shouldn’t he? He’s trying to build up program in the
 STERLING®
spacer Well that’s not what we needed to hear***
 tiger20030
spacer Did you read the 247 Article linked in piece
 MRTTMT
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 Mjc3194®
spacer Does signing day even have meaning anymore?
 Row86®
spacer Re: Does signing day even have meaning anymore?
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: Does signing day even have meaning anymore?
 AustinPounders®
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 crash007
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 CS73
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 Stillapirate®
spacer What’s the attraction for these kids?
 ThornhillVillageDweller®
spacer Re: What’s the attraction for these kids?
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 cwby
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 Illnoistiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 Teletiger73
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer He’s just doing his job.
 RU4GOD2
spacer Re: He’s just doing his job.
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Top Clemson commit: 'Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me'
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: I posted this in another thread
 232press®
spacer Re: And Coach Buddy Pough says: hello***
 232press®
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest