ESPN ranks Clemson, more 2025 classes for first time

With one signing class largely in, ESPN set its sights on ranking the Top 10 from the 2025 class, where Clemson's Tigers reside ($). The Tigers have a seven-man class already, and that group is ranked No. 6 overall by ESPN, which is paced by No. 46 overall and running back Gideon Davidson and No. 79 overall on offense and defensive tackle Amare Adams on the other side of the ball. "The Tigers have checked several boxes early on with commitments at several positions. They already have two RBs in this class in Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson. Davidson is a runner with a nice blend of size, speed and power and posted monster numbers this season, rushing for 2,700 yards with 43 TDs. Blake Hebert missed most of his junior season with an injury but when healthy he is a QB with good size and a smooth, compact delivery who also moves well and can extend plays. In the trenches, DT Amare Adams is the top-ranked player in South Carolina and OT Easton Ware is used to opening running lanes for his teammate Davidson is a candidate to join him in the JR 300 in the next update," said ESPN's Craig Haubert. The Tigers are outside of a Top 5 that's led by current 2024 team recruiting leader Georgia, then Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Auburn. The other team in the Top 10 is notable with new ACC member SMU at No. 9. In the 2025 composite rankings for 247Sports, Clemson is also sixth with a Top 5 of Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Georgia. SMU is ninth there as well with UNC (14) and Florida State (16) the next-best from the league.

