Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Corian Gipson

Clemson went to the Lone Star State to sign one of the nation’s top-rated defenders. More on Lancaster (Tx.) cornerback Corian Gipson… Signee analysis: Corian Gipson - 4-star CB - Lancaster, Texas Committed since: 07/22/23. Listed size: 6-0 170. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Gipson is an Under Armour All-America Game selection, as a unanimous 4-star prospect, and Top 100-ranked for a pair of outlets (ESPN and Rivals), even for two separate positions (safety at ESPN; cornerback at Rivals). Gipson picked Clemson over Texas and Ohio State back in the summer. Quotable: “Owns the physical tools and athleticism to play just about anywhere in the secondary. Originally projected as a safety, but we now view as a true corner prospect, especially considering extensive snaps on the outside. Possesses a wiry frame at 6 feet and slightly plus length that shows in his ability to crowd catch windows and pester receivers at the line. Excellent multi-sport context with numerous examples of bona fide sprint speed. Posted six sub-11.00 junior 100-meter times. Play speed flashes that track evidence in his turn-and-run ability and an impressive top end when required to open up. Combines that linear speed with quick-footed suddenness in tight quarters. Generally sinks his hips well to combine with that agility to produce sudden redirecting and recovery ability.” - 247Sports Gabe Brooks on Gipson. Clemson bio In High School: Consensus four-star prospect ranked among the nation’s top 100 players according to On3, Rivals, ESPN and PrepStar … ranked by On3 as the nation’s No. 51 overall player, its fifth-best cornerback and 12th-best player in Texas … PrepStar ranked him as the No. 70 overall player in the nation, No. 12 in Texas and No. 7 among cornerbacks nationally … ranked No. 72 nationally by Rivals, which ranked him as the ninth-best cornerback in the nation and the 12th-best player in Texas … listed by ESPN as its No. 97 overall player, its fifth-best cornerback and the 16th-best player in Texas … listed by 247Sports at No. 170 overall, 15th-best among cornerbacks and the 27th-best in Texas …rated by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the second-best cornerback in Texas and the 13th-best player in Texas overall … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … ranked as the fourth-best player in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by The Dallas Morning News … had two interceptions and 16 total passes breakups as a senior in helping his team to a 9-6 record and a playoff berth … served as a team captain … helped team to a 9-3 record as a junior and helped his unit hold opponents to 15.2 points per game and lead Class 5A in Texas in total defense … helped Lancaster to a 10-2 record in 2021 … part of a Lancaster program that went 38-12 over his four years … played for Leon Paul at Lancaster … also ran track and has been clocked at 10.62 in the 100 meters … member of 4×200 relay team that finished second in the state his sophomore year. Personal: Born June 25, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 22, 2023 … played his high school career fewer than 30 miles away from fellow Clemson class of 2024 signee Bryant Wesco Jr. … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … name pronounced “CORE-ee-ehn.” Aggressive. Team Player. Playmaker.



That's @CorianGipson 🐅 pic.twitter.com/VU1ye8OB8R — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 2024 #txhsfb Top Five CBs pic.twitter.com/3fRdtgg5YR — tdrecruits (@tdrecruits) October 26, 2023

