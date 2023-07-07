Clemson lineman target commits to SEC school

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson lineman target William Satterwhite commits to SEC school
by - 2023 Jul 7, Fri 14:32
Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio lineman William Satterwhite announced a commitment to Tennessee on Friday.

He had announced Clemson as his other finalist. Satterwhite is ranked as high as the No. 113 player overall and the No. 4 offensive guard.

He left a Clemson visit in April with an offer.

His previous top schools list also had Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.

More Clemson lineman targets set to commit soon are Fletcher Westphal (July 10) and Casey Poe (July 12). Ronan O'Connell became Clemson's first 2024 offensive lineman pledge earlier this week.

