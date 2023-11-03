Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment

|
Breaking: Tight end prospect Logan Brooking announces Clemson commitment
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 235 Hometown: Savannah, GA (Savannah Christian Prep HS) Class: 2025
#17 TE, #32 GA
2025 Savannah, Georgia tight end
Logan Brooking announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.
He unveiled a top schools list with Clemson on it Wednesday, which also featured Florida, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, North Carolina and Stanford. He is a second 2025 commitment this week, joining offensive lineman Easton Ware. His pledge brings the group to four commitments now, which is ranked 10th nationally by the 247Sports Team Composite. Brooking (6-4 235) has tallied 25 catches for 408 yards and a touchdown this season. He picked up a Clemson offer in June. IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!! #ALLIN Let’s go!!! #ALLIN https://t.co/iKP5OjqMRX
