5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2025
#2 Overall, #1 OT, #1 NC
The top-rated offensive lineman in the country has confirmed that Clemson in his top group.
Charlotte offensive tackle prospect David Sanders announced a Top 6 of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee on Saturday.
Sanders was last in Clemson for the Elite Junior Day. He announced a Clemson offer on May 31.
Sanders is the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle and top prospect from North Carolina and the No. 2 player overall.
The Tigers had a decommitment from Jaylan Beckley on Friday. Clemson has pledges from Easton Ware and Brayden Jacobs on the O-line currently.
Top 6️⃣‼️ One step closer to home! pic.twitter.com/rrvex6zLiv— David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) March 2, 2024
