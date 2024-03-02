5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

Charlotte offensive tackle prospect David Sanders announced a Top 6 of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee on Saturday.

Sanders was last in Clemson for the Elite Junior Day. He announced a Clemson offer on May 31.

Sanders is the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle and top prospect from North Carolina and the No. 2 player overall.

The Tigers had a decommitment from Jaylan Beckley on Friday. Clemson has pledges from Easton Ware and Brayden Jacobs on the O-line currently.