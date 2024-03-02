5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

David Sanders has Clemson in his top group.

5-star lineman David Sanders has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Mar 2 14:18
David Sanders Photo
David Sanders - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#3 Overall, #1 OL, #1 NC
Rivals:
#2 Overall, #1 OT, #1 NC
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 OT, #1 NC

The top-rated offensive lineman in the country has confirmed that Clemson in his top group.

Charlotte offensive tackle prospect David Sanders announced a Top 6 of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee on Saturday.

Sanders was last in Clemson for the Elite Junior Day. He announced a Clemson offer on May 31.

Sanders is the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle and top prospect from North Carolina and the No. 2 player overall.

The Tigers had a decommitment from Jaylan Beckley on Friday. Clemson has pledges from Easton Ware and Brayden Jacobs on the O-line currently.

