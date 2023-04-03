|
4-star WR has Clemson in his top schools
Terrance Moore - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Catholic HS) Class: 2024
#38 WR, #47 FL
#126 Overall, #21 WR, #22 FL
Four-star 2024 Tampa wide receiver
Terrance Moore included Clemson in his top schools list on Monday.
He is rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and reports over 40 offers. Moore still has a total of 13 schools in his top list, also including Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt. Moore added a Clemson offer in January of this year. He tallied over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season.
