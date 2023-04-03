CLEMSON RECRUITING

Terrance Moore of Tampa, Florida, has Clemson in his top schools mix after a January offer from the Tigers.
4-star WR has Clemson in his top schools
2023 Apr 3
Terrance Moore - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 190   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#38 WR, #47 FL
24/7:
#126 Overall, #21 WR, #22 FL

Four-star 2024 Tampa wide receiver Terrance Moore included Clemson in his top schools list on Monday.

He is rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and reports over 40 offers.

Moore still has a total of 13 schools in his top list, also including Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt.

Moore added a Clemson offer in January of this year.

He tallied over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season.

