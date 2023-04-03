4-star WR has Clemson in his top schools

He is rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and reports over 40 offers.

Moore still has a total of 13 schools in his top list, also including Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt.

Moore added a Clemson offer in January of this year.

He tallied over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season.