4-star lineman with Clemson as finalist commits to SEC school

He had multiple projections and was favored to pick Clemson before the weekend for 247Sports and On3 prediction tools, but that started to shift to the Gators on Sunday.

Westphal holds Top 250 prospect rankings on 247Sports and ESPN and is rated as high as No. 208 overall and the No. 5 prospect from Virginia (ESPN).

Westphal compiled a top schools list of Clemson, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Auburn in late April.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June. Westphal also went on official visits to Georgia, Florida and Arkansas.

Westphal is the third of four offensive linemen to have Clemson announced as a finalist to announce a commitment date this month, with Ronan O'Connell picking Clemson and William Satterwhite picking Tennessee. Four-star lineman Casey Poe is set to announce on Wednesday, but he has a projection to Alabama from 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong.