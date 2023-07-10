4-star lineman with Clemson as finalist commits to SEC school

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Fletcher Westphal had been seen as a Clemson projection by some, but he ended up picking the Florida Gators.

4-star lineman Fletcher Westphal commits to SEC school
by - 2023 Jul 10, Mon 11:46
Four-star Leesburg, Virginia offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal announced a commitment to Florida over Clemson on Monday.

He had multiple projections and was favored to pick Clemson before the weekend for 247Sports and On3 prediction tools, but that started to shift to the Gators on Sunday.

Westphal holds Top 250 prospect rankings on 247Sports and ESPN and is rated as high as No. 208 overall and the No. 5 prospect from Virginia (ESPN).

Westphal compiled a top schools list of Clemson, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Auburn in late April.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June. Westphal also went on official visits to Georgia, Florida and Arkansas.

Westphal is the third of four offensive linemen to have Clemson announced as a finalist to announce a commitment date this month, with Ronan O'Connell picking Clemson and William Satterwhite picking Tennessee. Four-star lineman Casey Poe is set to announce on Wednesday, but he has a projection to Alabama from 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Top Clemson News of the Week