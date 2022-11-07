Playing time breakdown: Who played at Notre Dame?

Brandon Rink

The game video from South Bend will be rough to review for the group of Tigers who saw the field in the 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Offensively, the Tigers returned to the starting O-line playing all 70 recorded snaps.

Receiver featured some shuffling with Beaux Collins' injury, as freshman Antonio Williams led all in snaps (54) with fellow frosh Adam Randall (23) and veteran EJ Williams (22) seeing increased playing time. Williams and Randall accounted for nine of the 19 targets for wide receivers with six catches for 48 yards.

On defense, the rotation tightened to four defensive ends with Xavier Thomas (foot) out, while there were more mixed in on the interior (six players).

Barrett Carter returned after a one-game absence to lead all linebackers in plays (63), which sent versatile defender Malcolm Greene to special teams-only duty.

In the secondary, Sheridan Jones continues to see the lion's share of snaps (64 Saturday), but freshman Jeadyn Lukus did feature for three snaps. Fred Davis did not travel to Notre Dame and he missed the Syracuse game as well due to injury.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Notre Dame

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are according to Clemson’s participation report; season totals are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 68 (596), Cade Klubnik 2 (64).

Running Back: Will Shipley 49 (377), Phil Mafah 22 (200).

Wide Receiver: Antonio Williams 54 (397), Joseph Ngata 47 (402), Beaux Collins* 37 (439), Adam Randall 23 (159), EJ Williams 22 (173), Brannon Spector 21 (181), Will Taylor 2 (26).

Tight end: Davis Allen 36 (447), Jake Briningstool 30 (228), Sage Ennis 5 (39).

Offensive Line: Will Putnam 70 (629), Walker Parks 70 (623), Marcus Tate 70 (625), Jordan McFadden 70 (622), Blake Miller 70 (622).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 47 (388), KJ Henry 47 (401), Justin Mascoll 18 (208), Kevin Swint 14 (153).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 43 (300), Bryan Bresee 41 (219), Ruke Orhorhoro 22 (312), Payton Page 14 (149), Tré Williams 4 (98), DeMonte Capehart 4 (52).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 63 (513), Trenton Simpson 52 (474), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 37 (375), Keith Maguire 21 (231), LaVonta Bentley 11 (152).

DB (CB/S/NB): Sheridan Jones 64 (288), Nate Wiggins 52 (467), Jalyn Phillips 43 (397), Andrew Mukuba 45 (311), RJ Mickens 23 (314), Tyler Venables 20 (219), Jeadyn Lukus 3 (51).

Special teams-only: CB Toriano Pride (230), DB Malcolm Greene (95), S Sherrod Covil (93), TE Luke Price (47), LB Wade Woodaz (41), WR Drew Swinney (22), S Carson Donnelly (16).

Did not play: CB Fred Davis (187), RB Kobe Pace* (76), OL Mitchell Mayes (56), Xavier Thomas* (52), DT Etinosa Reuben (50), OL Bryn Tucker (41), DE Greg Williams (30), OT Tristan Leigh (27), OL Trent Howard (26), OL Dietrick Pennington (12), OL Collin Sadler (23), DE Cade Denhoff (19), OL John Williams (4), RB Domonique Thomas (17), C Ryan Linthicum (14), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured or out mid-game or pre-game.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): WR Antonio Williams (9), OL Blake Miller (9), LB Wade Woodaz (9), CB Toriano Pride (9), DB Sherrod Covil (8), CB Jeadyn Lukus (7), WR Adam Randall (7), QB Cade Klubnik (6), OL Collin Sadler& (3), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team).

& Last played in game three and was not on travel roster for Notre Dame.