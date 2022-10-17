Playing time breakdown: Who played at Florida State?

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson had a number of players back on defense and that changed the rotation on Saturday.

The most prominent was Sheridan Jones' return at corner, playing 79 snaps. That meant Jeadyn Lukus stayed on the bench despite traveling, Fred Davis played one snap and Toriano Pride played two with Nate Wiggins getting the rest of the major playing time there (71 snaps).

Another change to the rotation for some games was offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes getting mixed in for 13 snaps.

Check out the full breakdown (and more snap totals in the attached pdf) below:

Clemson snaps breakdown: Florida State

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are according to Clemson’s participation report; season totals are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 68 (472).

Running Back: Will Shipley 43 (268), Phil Mafah 25 (148).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 39 (330), Antonio Williams 36 (280), Joseph Ngata 35 (303), Adam Randall 28 (104), EJ Williams 27 (139), Brannon Spector 18 (147).

Tight end: Davis Allen 51 (350), Jake Briningstool 24 (167), Luke Price 10 (40).

Offensive Line: Will Putnam 68 (473), Walker Parks 68 (467), Jordan McFadden 68 (466), Marcus Tate 65 (472), Blake Miller 58 (469), Mitchell Mayes 13 (50).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 56 (296), KJ Henry 44 (310), Xavier Thomas 32 (38), Justin Mascoll 21 (179), Kevin Swint 2 (139).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 41 (265), Tyler Davis 36 (166), Bryan Bresee 22 (145), Payton Page 18 (129), Tré Williams 18 (88), Etinosa Reuben 6 (50).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 80 (450), Trenton Simpson 59 (370), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 56 (288), Keith Maguire 22 (205), LaVonta Bentley 22 (136).

DB (CB/S/NB): Sheridan Jones 79 (165), Nate Wiggins 71 (356), Jalyn Phillips 57 (308), Andrew Mukuba 65 (220), RJ Mickens 37 (273), Tyler Venables 7 (181), Toriano Pride 2 (230), Fred Davis 1 (187).

Special teams-only: DB Malcolm Greene (47), LB Wade Woodaz (40), WR Drew Swinney (22), WR Will Taylor (22).

Did not play: S Sherrod Covil (93), RB Kobe Pace* (76), CB Jeadyn Lukus (48), DT DeMonte Capehart (48), OL Bryn Tucker (41), TE Sage Ennis (34), DE Greg Williams (30), OT Tristan Leigh (27), OL Trent Howard (26), QB Cade Klubnik (32), OL Dietrick Pennington (12), OL Collin Sadler (23), DE Cade Denhoff (19), OL John Williams (4), RB Domonique Thomas (17), S Carson Donnelly (16), C Ryan Linthicum (14), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured or out mid-game or pre-game.

^ Working back from injury but not on the week’s depth chart.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): WR Antonio Williams (7), OL Blake Miller (7), LB Wade Woodaz (7), CB Toriano Pride (7), DB Sherrod Covil (6), CB Jeadyn Lukus (6), WR Adam Randall (5), QB Cade Klubnik (4), OL Collin Sadler (2), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team).