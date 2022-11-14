Playing time breakdown: Tiger defense steps up with different look

Brandon Rink

Clemson went back to the drawing board defensively after struggles recently and attrition over the week, which yielded a new look to the rotation.

Barrett Carter moved to the weakside linebacker role in the injured Trenton Simpson’s place and Carter was replaced by Wade Woodaz, who played a season-high 20 snaps and graded third-best of the defense (78.1 PFF grade) in the 31-16 win over Louisville Saturday.

Carter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba played each snap of the effort (69) and RJ Mickens (48) made it a primarily five-defensive back look over the game. Linebackers Keith Maguire and LaVonta Bentley featured only on special teams.

Upfront, Justin Mascoll started but Myles Murphy still ranked second in snaps at D-end (52) and defensive tackle featured seven Tigers in all with a heavier rotation.

On the corners, Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones were again mainstays, but freshmen Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus each saw seven plays as well.

Of note offensively, Mitchell Mayes (66) got the start on the O-line in place of the injured Walker Parks and Trent Howard also logged eight snaps.

With Beaux Collins out due to injury, Brannon Spector received the lion’s share of extra action (39 snaps), with EJ Williams (26) and Adam Randall (24) also getting some more looks. Spector tallied one catch for 11 yards and EJ Williams notched one catch for nine yards. Antonio Williams again led the group in snaps for career-bests in catches (10) and yards (83) with a score.

Topping 100 rushing yards, Phil Mafah played over 20 snaps for a fifth-straight game (24).

Clemson snaps breakdown: Louisville

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart; this week’s snap totals are according to Clemson’s participation report; season totals are in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei 68 (644), Cade Klubnik 6 (70).

Running Back: Will Shipley 55 (432), Phil Mafah 24 (224).

Wide Receiver: Antonio Williams 66 (643), Joseph Ngata 50 (452), Brannon Spector 39 (220), EJ Williams 26 (199), Adam Randall 24 (183), Drew Swinney 1 (23).

Tight end: Davis Allen 55 (502), Jake Briningstool 32 (260), Luke Price 3 (50).

Offensive Line: Will Putnam 74 (703), Marcus Tate 74 (699), Jordan McFadden 74 (696), Blake Miller 74 (696), OL Mitchell Mayes 66 (122), Trent Howard 8 (34),

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 59 (460), Myles Murphy 52 (440), Justin Mascoll 23 (231), Kevin Swint 4 (157).

Defensive Tackle: Bryan Bresee 40 (259), Tyler Davis 34 (334), Ruke Orhorhoro 33 (345), Tré Williams 10 (108), Payton Page 9 (158), DeMonte Capehart 4 (56), Etinosa Reuben 3 (53).

Linebacker: Barrett Carter 69 (582), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 69 (444), Wade Woodaz 20 (61).

DB (CB/S/NB): Jalyn Phillips 69 (466), Andrew Mukuba 69 (380), Nate Wiggins 64 (531), Sheridan Jones 63 (351), RJ Mickens 48 (362), Toriano Pride 7 (237), Jeadyn Lukus 7 (58), Sherrod Covil 4 (97), Tyler Venables* 3 (222).

Special teams-only: LB Keith Maguire (231), LB LaVonta Bentley (152), DB Malcolm Greene (95), TE Sage Ennis (39), S Carson Donnelly (16).

Did not play: OG Walker Parks* (623), LB Trenton Simpson* (474), WR Beaux Collins* (439), CB Fred Davis (187), RB Kobe Pace (76), OL Bryn Tucker (41), DE Greg Williams (30), OT Tristan Leigh (27), WR Will Taylor (26), OL Dietrick Pennington (12), OL Collin Sadler (23), DE Cade Denhoff (19), OL John Williams (4), RB Domonique Thomas (17), C Ryan Linthicum (14), QB Hunter Johnson (6), TE Josh Sapp (3), DT Caden Story (4), RB Keith Adams Jr (3), LB TJ Dudley (3), DB Kylon Griffin, QB Hunter Helms, QB Billy Wiles, DE Zaire Patterson.

*Noted as injured or out mid-game or pre-game.

True freshmen participation (NCAA redshirt rule tied to playing in over four games): WR Antonio Williams (10), OL Blake Miller (10), LB Wade Woodaz (10), CB Toriano Pride (10), DB Sherrod Covil (9), CB Jeadyn Lukus (8), WR Adam Randall (8), QB Cade Klubnik (7), OL Collin Sadler (3), LB TJ Dudley (2), DT Caden Story (1), LB Kobe McCloud (1), DB Kylon Griffin (1), TE Josh Sapp (1), RB Keith Adams Jr. (1), WR Cole Turner (0), DE Jahiem Lawson (0).

Out for the year: DB Myles Oliver, WR Troy Stellato, LB Sergio Allen (5 snaps; left team), WR Dacari Collins (63 snaps; left team), DE Xavier Thomas (52).