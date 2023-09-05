CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Paul Finebaum says "Dabo's dynasty is done"
2023 Sep 5

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was on 'Get Up' on Tuesday morning and discussed Clemson's shocking 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday night.

Finebaum usually takes a dig at the Tigers when he can because of his SEC allegiance.

“Dabo’s dynasty is done,” Finebaum said. “What else can anyone say, Greeny? It’s really been teetering for a couple of years. But what happened last night is simply unexplainable. This is now the third loss out of the last four games for Clemson.”

Finebaum didn't see much from the Clemson offense that had over 400 yards.

They brought in Garrett Riley that was supposed to be the savior,” Finebaum said. “They had the quarterback that was going to be Trevor Lawrence’s wunderkind. And frankly, nothing happened.

“They didn’t lose to a Florida State or an Alabama or a Notre Dame or a Georgia. They lost to Duke, which has a very good quarterback and a nice program. ‘Nice’ being the operative word. They have nowhere to go. And Dabo’s nonsense after the game isn’t going to impress anyone. This program is flatlining right now.”

It's only one loss for the Tigers, but national media pundits like Finebaum will be piling on the criticism until Clemson gets it rolling again.

