Paul Finebaum continues to hate on Dabo Swinney: "Go take a victory lap"

Finebaum recently called Clemson 'the saddest story in college football this year' and this week wants Swinney to take a 'victory lap' for his home win against Notre Dame.

"I was entertained by that," Finebaum said. “I was watching it on a plane, and I’m like, OK, great, Dabo. You beat Notre Dame, which a lot of people expected you to do at home, and you should’ve done it at home. And you beat down a caller to your radio show. You’ve had a great week. Go take a victory lap."

Finebaum trolled Swinney by saying he won't be at the playoffs this season unless ESPN hires him as an analyst.

“By the way, when we’re all at the College Football Playoff this year in Pasadena and New Orleans and later in Houston, you’ll be watching it on TV unless ESPN’s nice enough to bring you out there as an analyst,” Finebaum said.