Nick Eason earns promotion, Swinney adding Nolan Turner to staff

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held a team meeting Friday afternoon, and there were a few items of note to come out of the meeting. The biggest is that defensive tackles coach Nick Eason earned a promotion and was named the Tigers’ associate head coach. Eason, one of the top recruiters on staff, returned home to his alma mater on Jan. 7, 2022, upon being hired as Clemson’s defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackles coach. A veteran of 17 combined NFL seasons as a player, in the 2022 season he helped Tyler Davis earn All-America honors, a first-team All-ACC selection and a semifinalist nod for the Chuck Bednarik Award in addition to helping Bryan Bresee become a projected early round 2023 NFL Draft pick. Davis earned first-team All-ACC in 2023 and Peter Woods was named the Freshman Interior Defender of the Year by College Football Network. Prior to returning to Clemson, he served as defensive line coach at Auburn in 2021, helping the Tigers to their largest sack total since 2018. Also, former safety Nolan Turner, who spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will join the staff as a defensive analyst. Turner was a 2020 All-American and two-year team captain who finished his six-year Clemson career spanning 2016-21 credited with 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts). His 65 career games ranked fourth in Clemson history as of the conclusion of the 2021 season, trailing only three of his six-year “super senior” teammates. And finally, Swinney commented to the team about Alabama’s interest. Swinney commented, "I was always an Alabama boy, but now I am a Clemson man.”

