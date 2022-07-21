CLEMSON FOOTBALL
Cunningham is hoping for revenge against the Tigers in 2022
Louisville QB haunted by Clemson loss, says different outcome in 2022
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 21, Thu 15:30

Louisville standout quarterback Malik Cunningham spoke to the media Wednesday during ACC Media Day and was asked about the tough 30-24 loss to Clemson last season.

As a competitor, the bitter defeat still hurts Cunningham as his team was on the two-yard line as the time expired.

“That game haunts me every day,” Cunningham said via Card Chronicles . “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that last drive. The game was on TV the other day. I watched all the way up until that. The last four plays I don’t watch them. It wasn’t the best version of Louisville. It wasn’t us.”

Cunningham thinks Clemson got an advantage with sign stealing in the final minute.

“We had no timeouts, so we had to go signal," Cunningham said. "And if you know, Clemson steals signals, so it’s kind of hard signaling the plays, and they’ve got 60 coaches looking at the signals,” Cunningham said. “We don’t blame it on that. I wouldn’t say we lost it because of signals. It wasn’t that. They beat us. It’s fair and square.”

“That (game) definitely is double circled, for sure,” Cunningham said. “When we see them again, it’s going to be a different outcome.”

Getting the win against Clemson will be tough for Cunningham and Co. as it will be a road matchup inside Death Valley.

