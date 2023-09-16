CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Mark Wahlberg hanging out in Downtown Clemson

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 16 09:45

It's Fall Family Weekend at Clemson, so a ton of parents made the trip to Tiger Town to visit their kids.

One famous dad who made the trek is movie star Mark Wahlberg, who arrived in Clemson on Friday.

Wahlberg worked out with the Clemson football team as part of 'power hour' and then spoke to the team to get them ready for the FAU game.

He was also seen hanging out in downtown Clemson on Friday night and even helped bartend some.

If you see him around campus, please show him some respect because this is a man who saved humanity from the evil Decepticons (Transformers reference).

