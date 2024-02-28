Jaguars in contract extension talks with Trevor Lawrence

Tony Crumpton

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently three years into his rookie contract but that hasn't stopped his team from working towards a long-term deal. “We’ve started discussions,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on Tuesday. “None of this stuff happens overnight. We’ll work diligently between the two parties to try to get something done.” The Jaguars know they have the right quarterback with Lawrence. “We do have the right quarterback,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. “I’m excited for the future with Trevor, he’s excited based on the conversations we’ve had since the season. I don’t get into the contract stuff; I leave that for [Baalke] and the agents and stuff. I just know that our guy is the right guy; he’s got the right demeanor, and he’s got the right leadership. Lawrence has a chance to get even better with some offseason work. “It’s our job as coaches now to make sure he takes that next step. This will be another big offseason for him and his development and growth. By no means is he where he wants to be or where we want him to be, but really looking forward to working another year with Trevor.” In three years in the NFL, Lawrence has thrown for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

