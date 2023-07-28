Hunter Renfrow on 2022 season: "I let a lot of my teammates down"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow had a disappointing 2022 season as he battled injuries and caught only 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in ten games. Those stats are nothing compared to the monster 2021 season, where he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Renfrow believes he didn't do enough last year and let his team down. "I feel like I let a lot of my teammates down last year," Renfrow said during his press conference on Friday. "That's something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them through the spring and also going into the season — that I’m a guy that they can count on and just go and be consistent." Renfrow feels more comfortable this year in the offense coming into this season. “Just from the spring and the verbiage and going through these first few days of camp, these first few installs, everything is so much more smooth, so much more familiar,” Renfrow said. “And the guys are familiar, the coaching staff’s familiar — how they coach. And so, I feel like I’m in a lot better place than I was this time last year.” Renfrow understands that he can play at an elite level and hopes to get back to his old self like he was at Clemson. "I’m hoping last year was a fluke,” Renfrow said. “I’d like to think I’ve been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here. So, I didn’t want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am.” Hunter Renfrow had a productive offseason to clear his mind following a troubling season with injuries.



He’s not setting any expectations for himself, with the main goal of “controlling what I can control” and “having fun.” pic.twitter.com/raoh6kgR84 — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) July 28, 2023 #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, on new QB Jimmy Garoppolo: "He's fun to play with. Steady. Consistent." pic.twitter.com/zSo6jDuzBF — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 28, 2023

