BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Melinda Myers - USA Today Sports
Melinda Myers - USA Today Sports

FSU's Mike Norvell on FSU being left out of CFB playoff: "I am disgusted and infuriated"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 3 14:05

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his team were shown heartbroken on ESPN's selection show on Sunday as his undefeated squad was left out of the upcoming college football playoff.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Norvell said in a statement. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don't understand how we are supposed to think this is acceptable way to evaluate a team."

"I'm hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It's a sad day for college football."

"I'm proud of the work we have put in and the players I have the privilege to coach. We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the Orange Bowl, and I believe in how our team will respond."

Comment on this story
Post your comments!
Read all 41 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
