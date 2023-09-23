FSU reportedly down two key starters against Clemson

According to ESPN, left tackle Robert Scott Jr. and safety Akeem Dent will be out with injuries.

Scott is a fourth-year tackle and earned second-team All-ACC last season. His backup, who will likely start, is Bless Harris, who will be making his fourth career start.

Dent suffered a left leg injury against Southern Miss in Week 2 action.

However, they are getting some good news on the injury front as center Maurice Smith is back healthy and will start.

The Seminoles will try to break a seven-game losing streak to Clemson.