FSU reportedly down two key starters against Clemson
No. 4 Florida State will be without two starters in their road matchup with Clemson on Saturday (noon/ABC).
According to ESPN, left tackle Robert Scott Jr. and safety Akeem Dent will be out with injuries. Scott is a fourth-year tackle and earned second-team All-ACC last season. His backup, who will likely start, is Bless Harris, who will be making his fourth career start. Dent suffered a left leg injury against Southern Miss in Week 2 action. However, they are getting some good news on the injury front as center Maurice Smith is back healthy and will start. The Seminoles will try to break a seven-game losing streak to Clemson.
